Salem will not appear on any Ferrum women's schedules this spring

FERRUM—One of the two teams that defeated Ferrum College during an abbreviated 2020 softball season will not be returning to the Panthers’ slate this spring.

Salem (N.C.) College, a member of the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference, has opted to continue remote learning for its students during the spring semester, and it will not compete in intercollegiate athletics.

Salem, a single-gender (female) institution, will not compete in seven sports that are expected to return during the spring semester: basketball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and volleyball, according to a release from the college.

“Our decision to continue remote learning was a very difficult one on the part of Salem’s administration,’’ Director of Athletics Patricia Hughes said in the release. “As a result of this decision, we made the tough decision to cancel all winter and spring sports and USA South participation.

“As the Director of Athletics, I know how hard our student-athletes work to prepare for practice and competition, and we understand the sadness and disappointment they feel.’’