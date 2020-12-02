Salem will not appear on any Ferrum women's schedules this spring

FERRUM—One of the two teams that defeated Ferrum College during an abbreviated 2020 softball season will not be returning to the Panthers’ slate this spring.
Salem (N.C.) College, a member of the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference, has opted to continue remote learning for its students during the spring semester, and it will not compete in intercollegiate athletics.
Salem, a single-gender (female) institution, will not compete in seven sports that are expected to return during the spring semester: basketball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and volleyball, according to a release from the college.
“Our decision to continue remote learning was a very difficult one on the part of Salem’s administration,’’ Director of Athletics Patricia Hughes said in the release. “As a result of this decision, we made the tough decision to cancel all winter and spring sports and USA South participation.
“As the Director of Athletics, I know how hard our student-athletes work to prepare for practice and competition, and we understand the sadness and disappointment they feel.’’
“I am fully committed to working with my staff to create robust virtual activities to support our student-athletes with a focus on their mental health and wellness. We look forward to a time when we can all be reunited safely together,’’ Hughes said.
Last season, the Panthers opened with a program-best nine straight wins and rose to No. 13 in the national rankings.
Then, the Panthers lost three of their next four games—their next-to-last contest in a tournament in Myrtle Beach (S.C.) and a doubleheader to Salem on their return home by scores of 4-0 and 3-2.
After a non-conference doubleheader sweep of Mary Baldwin University by scores of 13-5 and 8-0, the remainder of Ferrum’s campaign was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferrum’s 12-3 record included a 6-2 mark against teams from the USA South. Besides the sweep of Mary Baldwin, Ferrum took doubleheaders from Greensboro (N.C.) College and Methodist (N.C.) University.
The Panthers, led by head coach Gerald Culler, debuted in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) poll at No. 25 on February 26 and as their winning streak continued, they rose to No. 13. They dropped 10 spots into a tie for No. 23 following their losing skid.
Ferrum finished the season ranked No. 23.
The Panthers and the Spirits did not play in basketball, lacrosse and volleyball. The rivals tied in soccer, 1-1; the Spirits won in tennis, 6-3; and the Panthers finished one position ahead of the Spirits in swimming at the Guilford College Invitational.
