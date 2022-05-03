Sanborn steps down from Ferrum hoops helm

FERRUM - Tyler Sanborn, who helped guide Ferrum College's men's basketball program into the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), has stepped down from the Panthers head post, college athletics officials said in a prepared statement released Tuesday.

Sanborn replaced Bill Tharp as head coach in July 2017 and became the Panthers' sixth head coach of the college's NCAA Division III era. His first season was the 2017-18 campaign.

The release said Sanborn has taken a position outside of coaching in the private sector.

Ferrum is conducting a national search to fill the vacancy, the release said.

Sanborn came to Ferrum after serving as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Hampden-Sydney College.

"I would like to thank Ferrum College for the opportunity to be a part of this community for the past five years," Sanborn said in the release.. "I have genuinely enjoyed my time here and I am very thankful for the countless relationships that I have been fortunate enough to cultivate.

I am extremely grateful to the young men and their families that have come through our program, and appreciate their trust to help lead them both on and off the court.

"Stepping away from coaching was a very tough decision; but when arriving at Ferrum, my goal was to leave our program better than I found it. I am confident that we accomplished that.''

"Tyler has been a true team player and someone I have valued as a coach since my arrival at Ferrum two and a half years ago,"Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in the release.

"He worked tirelessly to put us in a position to compete at a high level as we transitioned from the USA-South to the ODAC in 2018 and in doing so, we were able to secure some huge wins along the way.

"His presence will be missed in the department, and on campus, but I know he will be successful off the court as he transitions to his new career outside of collegiate basketball,'' Sutyak said.

Ferrum's best postseason showing under Sanborn came in the semifinals of the 2021 ODAC tournament.

The Panthers fell in overtime by two points to the University of Lynchburg, which captured the league championship that year and advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Ferrum hosted the contest at Swartz Gym.

Sanborn's 2019-2020 squad finished 15-12 (9-7 ODAC) and reached the quarterfinals of the league tournament.

The Panthers lost to Virginia Wesleyan University in a game contested at the Salem Civic Center.

Also, Sanborn's players achieved success in the classroom - 14 were chosen to the ODAC's All-Academic team, and recent graduate Kajuan Madden-McAfee won the league's Scholar-Athlete Award for men's basketball and was a CoSIDA Academic All-America honoree.

During his playing career, Sanborn, a 6-foot-10 post player was a two-time Division III All-American at Guilford (N.C.) College.

Durin Sanborn's playing career, the Quakers posted a 104-19 record and made back-to-back appearances (2009 and 2010) in the Final Four of the Division III men’s basketball tournament at the Salem Civic Center.

The Quakers also won two ODAC men’s basketball titles at the civic center.

Sanborn is one of six Guilford players to score more than 1,000 career points (1,398) and grab more than 1,000 career rebounds (1,133). Also, he blocked 200 shots during his career.

Sanborn was the two-time South Region Player of the Year and the 2010 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) National Player of the Year.

Professionally, Sanborn played with the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team before traveling overseas to play in Spain and France.