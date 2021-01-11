Scheduling in the age of COVID-19

Three words describe Franklin County's basketball schedules in the age of COVID-19: addition, subtraction and rearrangement.

In other words, the Eagles are adding games, canceling them and postponing them from their originally scheduled dates in order to play them.

FCHS boys team opened its 2020-21 season Tuesday night at home against Lord Botetourt, but the girls team was unable to play the Cavaliers, one night after an added, non-district contest against Pulaski County was postponed.

On Thursday, FCHS has added a non-district game against Roanoke Catholic to its boys varsity schedule; the contest is set for a 5:30 p.m. tip off at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

But Friday is open for the Eagles boys varsity and junior varsity teams and the girls varsity and junior varsity squads because scheduled games against William Fleming have been postponed.

Attempts are being made to reschedule the William Fleming doubleheaders, FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley said in an email Friday. Monday night's girls games were postponed earlier that day.

Previously, a pair of doubleheaders against Bassett (boys at home, girls on the road) planned for Saturday afternoon at both sites were canceled.