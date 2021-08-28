Scoring surges propel Bengals, 42-25

Scoring surges of 21 and 14 points propelled Bassett to a 42-25 non-district football victory over Franklin County in the 2021 fall season opener for both clubs Friday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Bassett (1-0), playing FCHS (0-1) in a regular-season game for the first time since 2018, won for the first time in the series since 2015, a set that dates to the Eagles' inaugural year of interscholastic football in 1950.

The rivals have met 43 times - the Eagles lead the series 22-20-1.

Bassett's 42 points in the most the Bengals have scored in a single-game in the set.

FCHS suffered its fourth straight loss dating to a seven-game spring season that served as the 2020 campaign.

The Eagles' season-opening setback is their fourth in J.R. Edwards' tenure as head coach (2015, 2017, 2018, 2021).

The contest featured four lead changes before the Bengals took command.

Bassett took the lead for good, 14-13, with its second touchdown, a TD that ignited the Bengals' 21-point surge.