Scoring surges propel Bengals, 42-25

Scoring surges of 21 and 14 points propelled Bassett to a 42-25 non-district football victory over Franklin County in the 2021 fall season opener for both clubs Friday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Bassett (1-0), playing FCHS (0-1) in a regular-season game for the first time since 2018, won for the first time in the series since 2015, a set that dates to the Eagles' inaugural year of interscholastic football in 1950.
The rivals have met 43 times - the Eagles lead the series 22-20-1.
Bassett's 42 points in the most the Bengals have scored in a single-game in the set.
FCHS suffered its fourth straight loss dating to a seven-game spring season that served as the 2020 campaign.
The Eagles' season-opening setback is their fourth in J.R. Edwards' tenure as head coach (2015, 2017, 2018, 2021).
The contest featured four lead changes before the Bengals took command.
Bassett took the lead for good, 14-13, with its second touchdown, a TD that ignited the Bengals' 21-point surge.
Trailing 28-13, the Eagles manufactured their first score of the second half when quarterback Eli Foutz completed a TD pass to Zakai Pannell to make the count 28-19. Following the score, a 2-point conversion attempt failed.
The Bengals responded with their 14-point surge to push the spread to 42-19. The Eagles finished the scoring when Foutz ran for a a TD in the final frame.
Running back Jahylen Lee rushed for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score that produced the Eagles' last lead, 13-7. His return ranks as one of the longest scoring plays in program history.
A Foutz interception set up the Bengals first score, a rushing TD by their quarterback.
The Eagles converted three fourth-down plays on their first scoring drive, one that culminated in a 2-yard TD dash by Lee.
FCHS begins three weeks of road games Friday when the Eagles play reigning Class 4 state champion Salem (0-1).
The Spartans lost their season opener to Martinsburg (W.Va.) Friday, 35-21, at home.
Following that game are visits to Liberty Christian (1-0) and Magna Vista (0-1).
Those two teams played Friday with Liberty Christian winning in a rout, 60-14.