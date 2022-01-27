Second and third quarter play carries Colonels to victory

ROANOKE - William Fleming outscored Franklin County by 24 points in the second and third quarters Tuesday en route to a 52-44 Blue Ridge District girls varsity basketball victory over the Eagles.

With the win, the Colonels (5-7, 2-3 Blue Ridge) avenge an earlier season loss to the Eagles (4-9, 1-3 Blue Ridge).

FCHS led 13-6 after the opening quarter, but the Eagles yielded that lead when the Colonels won the second stanza by 12 points, 17-5, to move in front 23-18 at intermission.

William Fleming pushed the spread to 17 points, 41-24, by claiming the third quarter, 18-6.

The Eagles won the final frame, 20-11.

Nine players scored for the Colonels, one of whom finished in double figures.

Camaree Morris led William Fleming with 11 and Jada Patterson added 10.

Also scoring were Grace Dolue and Daniyah Battle each with eight points, Deasia Priest with seven, Nicole Hankins with four, Nadiya Webb with two and Janhya Henderson and Ayanna Henderson each with one.

Priest hit the Colonels’ lone 3-pointer.

Maddie Caron and Kameron Copeland each totaled 11 points to pace the Eagles.

Also scoring were Chelsey Harris and L’Oreal Board each with six, Taylor Lester with four and Kenzie Board, Copeland and Maggie Hypes each with two.

L’Oreal Board and Kameron Copeland each swished a 3-pointer for the Eagles.

TIP-INS: William Fleming won the junior varsity contest by 40 points, 54-14.

The victory is the Colonels’ second this season over the Eagles.

TIP-INS II: Magna Vista edged FCHS, 60-56, in overtime Saturday in a non-district varsity contest played at Swartz Gym.

The Eagles trailed 33-27 heading into the fourth quarter, but captured the final frame of regulation, 21-15, to even the count at 48 and force overtime.

The Warriors claimed the four-minute extra stanza 12-8.

Magna Vista led 11-7 after the first quarter and 23-16 at intermission, courtesy of a 12-9 second-period surge.

FCHS took the third quarter, 11-10, to cut one point off the deficit.

Two players scored in double figures for the Warriors, one with 15 points, the other with 13.

Magna Vista made one 3-point field goal.

Kenzie Board paced the Eagles with 15 points, while L’Oreal Board netted 13 and Kameron Copeland scored 11.

L’Oreal Board swished two 3-pointers, while Copeland and Kenzie Board each hit one.​