Second-half play guides BFMS to second win

“We made some adjustments at halftime with personnel and other things,’’ Renick said. “In the second half, we got back to our old ways of playing downhill football. We knocked a little of that rust off.’’

After BFMS’s defense stymied Northside on downs, Hart ignited an Eagles’ TD march with a 55-yard run and finished it with scoring dash two plays later from inside the red (scoring) zone.

Colton McGuire's successful 2-point conversion run enabled the Eagles to double the spread, 16-8.

The Eagles would recover an onside kick to retain possession, but their drive stalled.

The Noresmen were trapped deep in their territory and were forced to punt from their end zone.

BFMS’s defense was able to rush Northside’s punter and his kick appeared to be partially blocked.

Three plays later, Davenport by threw a 15-yard TD strike to Isaiah Carter, then the Eagles made their third 2-point conversion of the game to finish the scoring.

Northside did drive the football one last time, but no avail. Its final possession ended when Logan Angle intercepted a pass that secured the Eagles’ sixth win in their last seven games dating to a shortened spring campaign.