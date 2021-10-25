Second-half scoring spree paces William Peace

FERRUM - William Peace University erupted for five, second-half goals, three of which were netted during a four-minute onslaught that began in the 85th minute, for a 7-0 non-conference men's soccer triumph over Ferrum College Sunday at Penn-Roediger Field.
The Panthers (2-14) suffered their eighth straight setback.
The seven goals are the most that Ferrum has surrendered to an opponent this season.
All seven goals were produced by an assist.
Five players accounted for the Pacers' scoring.
The count was 2-0 in Peace's favor until its five-goal surge began at 68:30 when Andres Lopez scored, followed by goals from Caleb Bullock at 74:02, Gustavo Salas at 85:41 and two by Travis Garner-McGraw at 87:29 and 89:59.
In the first half, Danny Alvarez scored at 12:27 to give William Peace a lead it would not yield.
The goal came after T.J. Hurd stepped into a passing line and intercepted the ball as Ferrum was trying to clear it from the scoring area.
Hurd advanced the ball to the middle, then he made a pass to Jorge Lemus, who then found Alvarez for the score.
At 14:50 Ivan Ponce found the back of the net for the Pacers to produce a 2-0 advantage.
Ponce, who attempted four shots during the match, scored after he tracked down a try by teammate Alex Hernandez that was deflected by Panthers goalkeeper Chris Rodriguez.
The Pacers (11-1-1), who compete in the USA South Athletic Conference, outshot the Panthers 24-7 in the second half.
At match's end, William Peace held advantages in shots (36-8), shots on goal (23-6) and corner kicks (6-1).
The Pacers committed three fouls to the Panthers' two and were charged with both of the match's two offsides violations.
Two players accounted for half of Ferrum's shots, each with two.
William Peace goalkeeper Tripp Kidd (2-0) played the entire match at registered five saves.
Rodriguez (0-1) played all 90 minutes and recorded 16 saves.