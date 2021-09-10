 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
September Fishing Report
0 comments
OUTDOORS

September Fishing Report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Overview

Boat traffic and the hot weather have caused the fishing to be slow.

The water temperature is still in the mid to upper 80s.

Early morning and night are the best times to fish this month.

Later in September as water temperatures start to cool, fishing will improve.

Largemouth bass

Fishing will be good this month.

Best lures will be drop shots, Ned rigs, senkoes, plastic worms, Carolina rigs and top water.

Most largemouth bass will be caught on points, brush piles and ledges.

Bass will move to shallow water toward the end of the month as the baitfish move into the creeks and coves.

Good areas to try will be docks, secondary points, rock piles and fallen trees.

Anglers should practice catch and release.

Smallmouth bass

Fishing will be fair this month.

The best areas will be main and secondary points, deep rock, deep docks, humps and ledges.

The best lures will be top water, crankbaits, drop shot rigs, spy bait, Ned rigs and shaky heads.

Best depth will be from the surface to 25 feet.

The best times will be cloudy days and at night.

Striped bass

Fishing should improve this month.

The best areas will be from the mid-sections of both rivers (Pigg and Blackwater) to the dam area.

The best lures will be Zoom flukes fished on 1/2-ounce to 3/4-ounce leadheads, swimbaits, top water and live bait on down lines and planer boards.

Vertical jigging will work best this month.

Some fish should start to surface this month.

Night fishing will continue to be poor.

Crappie

Fishing for crappie will be better this month.

The best depths will be 10 to 20 feet.

The best areas will be the upper section of both rivers (Pigg and Blackwater) and the main creeks around docks, fallen tress and brush piles.

The best lures will be small minnows and 1 1/2-inch to 2-inch shad-shaped plastic tubes fished on 1/32-ounce to 1/16-ounce lead heads.

Tips of the months

Later this month, baitfish will start to migrate to the creeks and upper parts on both rivers (Pigg and Blackwater).

Fish should start to feed better during the day later this month.

Wear a life jacket and never fish alone at night.

Make sure running lights are on after dark.

Remember to practice catch and release.

Take a kid fishing.

Editor's Note: Captain Dale Wilson is a professional fishing guide on Smith Mountain Lake.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin County reschedules Salem games
Sports News

Franklin County reschedules Salem games

Franklin County's varsity and junior varsity football teams have rescheduled their non-district games against Salem which were postponed last week because of COVID 19 issues at the high school.

FCHS (0-1), which is scheduled to return to action Friday in Lynchburg against Class 4 state semifinalist Liberty Christian Academy, plays Salem, the reigning Class 4 state champion, Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

This gives the Eagles three games in eight days, starting with their Blue Ridge District home opener Friday, Oct. 15 against William Byrd and ending with a visit to league foe and Class 5 state semifinalist William Fleming on Friday, Oct. 22.

This marks FCHS's third Tuesday night game in program history and the Eagles are 2-0 on that day - they defeated Magna Vista at home during the 2000 season and Northside this past spring.

FCHS's jayvee squad has rescheduled its Salem game for  Monday, Oct. 11 at Dillon Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

This gives the jayvees three games in eight days, starting with its Blue Ridge District opener against Staunton River at home on Thursday, Oct. 7 and  ending with a trip to Vinton for a league game against William Byrd on Thursday, Oct. 14.

FCHS's jayvees have rescheduled their game against Bassett for Monday, Sept. 13 at Ed Bassett Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.

That also gives FCHS three games in eight days, starting with Thursday home game against Liberty Christian and ending with a home contest against Magna Vista on Thursday, Sept. 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics