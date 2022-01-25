Shenandoah surpasses 90-point mark, stymies Ferrum

WINCHESTER - Shenandoah University built a 15-point, 24-9, lead after the opening quarter Saturday and that advantage reached 35 points at game’s end in a 94-59 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s bsketball triumph over Ferrum College at James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center.

The Hornets (9-4, 4-4 ODAC) outscored the Panthers (5-12, 3-7 ODAC) 18-4 to enhance an early 6-5 edge.

Ferrum won the second stanza, 22-20, as Kayla Cabiness swished two 3-point field goals and three free throws, Aisha Martin netted two treys and Camille Mangum made two lay-ups.

Shenandoah led 44-31 at intermission, then the Hornets tallied 50 second-half points, winning the third period, 25-15, and the fourth frame, 25-13.

The Hornets led by 23 points, 69-46, heading into the closing quarter.

Shenandoah converted 54.7% of its shots (35 of 64) and limited Ferrum to 25.4% shooting (16 of 63).

Shenandoah won the rebounding battle, 51-34, and distributed 27 assists to nine for Ferrum.

Sarah Sondrol led the Hornets with 18 points, while Ragan Johnson tallied 12 and Olivia Weinel scored 11.

Cabiness netted a game-best 19 points for the Panthers.

Martin finished with 13 points and Cameron Hawkins added 10.

Ferrum committed 14 turnovers to 12 for Shenandoah.

At game’s end, Shenandoah held advantages in points off turnovers (15-12), second-chance points (15-10), points in the paint (42-12) and bench points (53-6).

Fast-break points were even at four.

Ferrum’s next game is Wednesday against ODAC foe Roanoke College.

Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 7 p.m.