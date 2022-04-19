Shenandoah sweeps Ferrum in doubleheader

WINCHESTER - Shenandoah University swept Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader, winning 8-2 and 3-0 at Bridgefourth Field.

In the first game, the Panthers (13-20, 2-13 ODAC) manufactured their two runs in the top of the fifth inning.

The Hornets (22-8-1, 9-4-1 ODAC) led from wire-to-wire, scoring one run in the third frame, one in the fourth and two each in the seventh and eighth.

Shenandoah outhit Ferrum, 17-10, and benefited from four Panthers’ errors, while playing mistake-free defense.

The Panthers used an Ozzie Torres RBI triple and a Nick Funk ground out to generate their runs.

Torres, Bryce Thacker and Clayton Michael each smacked a double.

For the Hornets, Gavin Horning was 4 of 4 with two runs and Haden Madagan was 3 of 4 with two doubles, and a home run. He drove in two runs.

Also, Kyle Lisa belted a home run.

Shenandoah starter Jacob Faivre (6-1) worked five innings for the victory. He permitted seven hits, two walks and two earned runs, while striking out one.

Ferrum starter Will Davis (3-5) was tagged with the loss. He surrendered 14 hits and six earned runs in seven innings, while striking out four.

In the second game, Shenandoah scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and one in the last of the eighth.

Each team collected six hits, and Ferrum committed the game’s lone error.

Ferrum suffered its second, shut-out loss of the season.

Lisa’s RBI double and an RBI single by Pearce Burcher enabled the Hornets to manufacture their two, first-inning runs.

Burcher, who was 2 of 3, drove in Shenandoah’s eighth-inning run.

Hornets starting pitcher Reilly Owen (2-3) worked eight innings for the win and Carson Kulina took the mound in the ninth and earned his first save of the season.

Owen allowed five hits and two walks, while striking out six.

Torres was 3 of 4 for the Panthers and Justin Brady had a double.

Cameron Mullins (3-3), a former Franklin County prep star, surrendered six hits, three walks and two earned runs in seven innings, while striking out seven.

Ferrum is 1-11 in games played on its opponent’s home field this season with three such games remaining.

Ferrum’s next game is Wednesday against ODAC foe Guilford (N.C.) College.

Game time is 6 p.m. at Adams Field.

The Panthers take a seven-game conference losing streak into the contest.

Included in that skid is a 16-7 setback to the Quakers in Greensboro on April 4.

After Wednesday, Ferrum has three home games remaining: versus Averett University on April 27 and an April 30 doubleheader against ODAC rival Randolph-Macon College.

Ferrum finishes its season with six games in seven days.