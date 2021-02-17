Shooting stroke paces Panthers in 19-point victory

LYNCHBURG—Dead-eye marksmanship, especially in the first half, propelled Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team to a 74-55 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball victory over the University of Lynchburg at John M. Turner Gymnasium.

The Panthers (4-3, 3-2 in the ODAC), who won their third straight game, all in conference play, led from wire-to-wire in handing the Hornets (3-1, 2-1 in the ODAC) their first loss of the season.

Ferrum tallied 48 of its 74 points in the first half and achieved a doubled-spread advantage of 24 points at intermission.

The Panthers converted 51.9% (28 of 54) of their shots and 50% (15 of 30) of their 3-point field-goal tries. The only place where their shooting acumen failed them was at the free-throw line as displayed by a 30% (3 of 10) clip.

Nick Helton converted 5 of 7 3-point attempts to finish with a game-best 17 points, while Darius Kemp (7 of 13) and Kalip Jones (6 of 8) were a combined 13 of 21 from the field.

Kemp netted 16 points and Jones, a former Staunton River prep standout, totaled 15.

“(Kalip) is capable of (scoring). I think he averaged 20 a game in high school,’’ Panthers head coach Tyler Sanborn said of his sophomore guard.