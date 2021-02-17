Shooting stroke paces Panthers in 19-point victory

LYNCHBURG—Dead-eye marksmanship, especially in the first half, propelled Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team to a 74-55 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball victory over the University of Lynchburg at John M. Turner Gymnasium.
The Panthers (4-3, 3-2 in the ODAC), who won their third straight game, all in conference play, led from wire-to-wire in handing the Hornets (3-1, 2-1 in the ODAC) their first loss of the season.
Ferrum tallied 48 of its 74 points in the first half and achieved a doubled-spread advantage of 24 points at intermission.
The Panthers converted 51.9% (28 of 54) of their shots and 50% (15 of 30) of their 3-point field-goal tries. The only place where their shooting acumen failed them was at the free-throw line as displayed by a 30% (3 of 10) clip.
Nick Helton converted 5 of 7 3-point attempts to finish with a game-best 17 points, while Darius Kemp (7 of 13) and Kalip Jones (6 of 8) were a combined 13 of 21 from the field.
Kemp netted 16 points and Jones, a former Staunton River prep standout, totaled 15.
“(Kalip) is capable of (scoring). I think he averaged 20 a game in high school,’’ Panthers head coach Tyler Sanborn said of his sophomore guard.
Seven players contributed at least one 3-point field goal to the Panthers’ perimeter barrage and only two of the 11 players who saw action did not attempt a shot from long-distance.
Ferrum swished 10 3-pointers in the first half. Its 15 total was one shy of equaling the single-game school record.
Leading 48-24, Ferrum opened the second half with a 13-5 run to push the spread to 32 points, 61-29. The difference would reach a high of 33 (67-34) following a Bryce Hall 3-pointer with 12 minutes remaining.
From that point, the Hornets cut 14 points off their deficit courtesy of a 21-7 surge.
That run cut the difference to 19 and produced a respectful final count.
“It’s frustrating to watch when we can’t finish games,’’ Sanborn said.
Lynchburg was limited to 34.4% (22 of 64) and made 15.2% (5 of 33) of its 3-point tries.
The Hornets didn’t reach double figures on the scoreboard until the 12:33 mark of the first half, and at game’s end, they had no double-figure scorers.
Ferrum scored first, then broke a 2-2 stalemate—the game’s lone deadlock—with an 8-0 run. A trey by Helton at the 13:54 mark pushed the spread to 16 points, 22-6.
The difference was 20 points, 39-19, with 4:57 showing after a 3-pointer by Kajuan Madden-McAfee.The Panthers finished the half by scoring nine of the frame’s last 14 points.
“In the first half, offensively, our guys had it rolling,’’ Sanborn said.
Ferrum finished the game with advantages in rebounds (42-25), assists (15-12) and points off turnovers (20-17), while Lynchburg held edges in points in the paint (24-22), fast-break points (15-4) and bench scoring (28-16). Second-chance points were even at 9.
The Panthers won despite committing 22 turnovers, while the Hornets made 13 blunders.
Landon Sutton paced Lynchburg with nine points, four rebounds and four assists. while Justin Elkin scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds and Israel Lockamy finished with five points, five rebounds and four assists.
Kemp completed a double-double for Ferrum by corralling a game-best 10 rebounds, while Madden-McAfee totaled six points, claimed five rebounds and passed out five assists and Carrington Young scored four points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists.
James Smith Jr. (6), Michael Spraggins (3), Hall (3) Khari Carson (2) and Hunter Ladler (2) accounted for Ferrum’s 16 bench points.