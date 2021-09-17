Skate competition, fundraiser is Sunday

A first skate competition in Rocky Mount in almost 15 years is scheduled for Sunday at the Rocky Mount Skate Park on Technology Drive.
The facility sits adjacent to the Franklin County Family YMCA-Rocky Mount branch and across from the Gereau Center.
Matt Ross, outdoor recreation manager with the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation, and locals with an interest in the sport are spearheading a project to renovate and update the facility and plans are to use Sunday’s competition for fundraising purposes.
“We want to breathe new life into this valued community asset,’’ Ross said, adding that renovations include the addition of four ramps, including a 3x12 halfpipe.
All ages are welcome to attend Sunday’s event, which is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Domino’s is providing free pizza and the recreation department in providing beverages.
Competitions are planned in beginner and open categories, game of skate and a best trick competition.
Donations to the renovation project are tax deductible.
For information, call Ross, (540) 483-9293 or contact him by email: matt.Ross@FranklinCountyVA.gov .
Hunter education class is Monday and Tuesday
A hunter education class is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 20-21 at The Franklin Center.
Sessions for the class are from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Passage of this class is required to obtain a hunting license in Virginia.
Students must attend both nights of the class.
The class is open to the first 50 students who register.
Students can pick up their books and other class materials at The Franklin Center.
Students can register at The Franklin Center or by calling instructor Robert Dillon, (540) 493-1302, and leaving a voice message.
Season passes are on sale
Season passes for Franklin County athletic events during the 2021-22 academic year are on sale.
Tickets can be purchased from the high school athletic department in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during normal business hours.
Prices are $75 for one pass, $125 for two passes, $150 for three passes and $175 for four passes.
Limit is four passes and must be from the same household.
For information, call the athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
FCHS athletics tickets can be bought online
Those interested in purchasing tickets to Franklin County sporting events can do so online during the 2021-22 academic year.
Purchases can be made using ticketspicket.com.
Also, the company’s mobile app can be used to purchase tickets.
QR codes will be available at all stadium/gymnasium/field entrances to scan to purchase tickets too.
Payment with credit card as well as cash is available.
For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Brick fundraising campaign continues
Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles.
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.