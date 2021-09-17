Skate competition, fundraiser is Sunday

A first skate competition in Rocky Mount in almost 15 years is scheduled for Sunday at the Rocky Mount Skate Park on Technology Drive.

The facility sits adjacent to the Franklin County Family YMCA-Rocky Mount branch and across from the Gereau Center.

Matt Ross, outdoor recreation manager with the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation, and locals with an interest in the sport are spearheading a project to renovate and update the facility and plans are to use Sunday’s competition for fundraising purposes.

“We want to breathe new life into this valued community asset,’’ Ross said, adding that renovations include the addition of four ramps, including a 3x12 halfpipe.

All ages are welcome to attend Sunday’s event, which is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Domino’s is providing free pizza and the recreation department in providing beverages.

Competitions are planned in beginner and open categories, game of skate and a best trick competition.

Donations to the renovation project are tax deductible.