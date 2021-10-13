SKATEBOARD SKILLS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's football wins the Roanoke Valley Middle School District football championship Thursday with a 20-0 victory o…
- Updated
CALLAWAY - Bubba Wallace, the most recent first-time winner on the NASCAR Cup Series, competed on and won on many southern race tracks as a yo…
- Updated
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—University of Lynchburg softball player Karle Cundiff and her Hornets teammates have been named 2020-21 Easton/NFCA All-Americ…
- Updated
VINTON—Highlighted by the play of its defense, Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team captured the Roanoke Valley Middle School Distr…
- Updated
MONETA - Franklin County's Blue Ridge District football opener at Staunton River, scheduled for Friday (Oct.8) has been moved to Thursday (Oct.7).
- Updated
Franklin County head football coach J.R. Edwards discusses a fourth-quarter play call with junior receiver Coleman Grindstaff in Thursday nigh…
FERRUM COLLEGE’S ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICANS
- Updated
WILLIAMSBURG—Franklin County junior Sam Fansler, the Eagles’ top golfer, competes for the Class 6 individual state championship Tuesday at Wil…
ROANOKE—Benjamin Franklin Middle School overcame an eight-point, halftime deficit Thursday by scoring all of its points after intermission for…
- Updated
CHARLOTTESVILLE—The Virginia High School League (VHSL) is set to release its first ratings and top 20 rankings for the 2021 fall football seas…