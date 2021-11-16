 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smith closes career in 'The Game'
0 comments
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Smith closes career in 'The Game'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Smith closes career in 'The Game'

Hampden-Sydney College senior running back Kaleb Smith (No. 2) rushes past a Washington and Lee University defender.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF HAMPDEN-SYDNEY COLLEGE

ASHLAND—Hampden-Sydney College senior running back Kaleb Smith, a former Franklin County prep standout, finished his college football career Saturday in the Tigers’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) loss to Randolph-Macon College, ranked No. 19 nationally, at Day Field.

The Yellow Jackets scored 34 unanswered points in the second and third quarters for a 37-14 triumph.

The two foes met for the 126th time in what is called “The Game’’- the Oldest Small School Rivalry in the South.

Hampden-Sydney leads the series, which dates to 1893, 60-55-11, but Randolph-Macon’s win Saturday is its eighth in a row and its 10th in the last 11 match-ups.

Hampden-Sydney’s last win came here in 2013, 28-26.

Smith scored the game’s last touchdown with 2:36 remaining on a 1-yard run to complete a 14-play, 63-yard drive.

Smith had a 16-yard run two plays before his scoring dash that allowed the Tigers to achieve a first and goal opportunity.

With the win, Randolph-Macon finishes 9-1 (5-1 in the ODAC). With the loss, Hampden-Sydney finishes 5-5 (4-2 in the ODAC).

Smith rushed for 1,805 yards, totaled 1,372 receiving yards and accounted for 1,844 offensive yards and 3.177 all purpose yards in his career.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles reveals if she will return to the Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK
Sports News

A RECORD-SETTING RUNNING BACK

  • Updated

Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee establishes a new program record for rushing (452 yards on 41 carries) and scores five touchdo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics