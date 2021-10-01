Smith is a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY—Hampden-Sydney College senior running back Kaleb Smith, a former prep football and track and field standout at Franklin County, has been selected as a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is presented by the National Football Foundation (NFF).

Smith is among 176 semifinalists from among all divisions of college football.

Only 39 of the semifinalists are non-scholarship NCAA Division III players. Smith and one other performer compete in the seven-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

The NFF is set to announce 12 to 14 finalists on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and each is set to receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class.

The Campbell Trophy, first presented in 1990, is given to the best football student-athlete in the nation, recognizing the player for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Smith is Hampden-Sydney’s second semifinalist in as many years.

Tyler Howerton, a semifinalist a year ago, was on of 12 finalists for the award.

Smith is a Dean’s List student majoring in mathematical economics and carries a 3.37 grade-point-average (GPA).