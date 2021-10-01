Smith is a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY—Hampden-Sydney College senior running back Kaleb Smith, a former prep football and track and field standout at Franklin County, has been selected as a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is presented by the National Football Foundation (NFF).
Smith is among 176 semifinalists from among all divisions of college football.
Only 39 of the semifinalists are non-scholarship NCAA Division III players. Smith and one other performer compete in the seven-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
The NFF is set to announce 12 to 14 finalists on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and each is set to receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class.
The Campbell Trophy, first presented in 1990, is given to the best football student-athlete in the nation, recognizing the player for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Smith is Hampden-Sydney’s second semifinalist in as many years.
Tyler Howerton, a semifinalist a year ago, was on of 12 finalists for the award.
Smith is a Dean’s List student majoring in mathematical economics and carries a 3.37 grade-point-average (GPA).
Smith was a finalist for The Davis Fellowship upon his enrollment at Hampden-Sydney in 2018.
Smith entered his final college campaign this fall with 1,155 career rushing yards on 281 attempts with 12 career rushing touchdowns, 116 career receptions for 1,052 receiving yards and four career receiving touchdowns.
A two-time ODAC All-Academic team honoree, Smith is a three-time All-ODAC choice, earning first-team laurels this past spring season and third-team accolades in 2018 and 2019.
Following his freshman season, Smith was voted ODAC Rookie of the Year and the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) College Division Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Smith has played in three of four games this season and leads the Tigers in rushing with 240 yards on 41 attempts with three TDs. Also, he has caught 10 passes for 100 yards.
Because of an injury, Smith missed Hampden-Sydney’s season opener against Baldwin-Wallace.
The Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter last Saturday to defeat Guilford (N.C.) College in their ODAC opener last Saturday. In the victory, the Tigers erased a 20-7 deficit.
Hampden-Sydney was picked to finish second in the conference in preseason, one spot behind reigning league titleholder Randolph-Macon College, the championship favorite.
The award’s finalists travel to Las Vegas, Nev. for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 7.