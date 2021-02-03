Smith paces Patriots to 10-point win over Eagles

But after a Kalik Witcher trey, a Foutz 3-pointer and a deuce by Luckett, the Eagles were within a point, 12-11 at the end of the initial quarter.

Six of the 11 field goals scored in the second stanza were 3-pointers.

The Patriots used a 13-3 surge, one in which Jack Faulkner and Derey each tallied five points and Smith hit a trey, to move in front by 11 points, 25-14, with 4:15 left in the first half.

Kalik Witcher broke FCHS’s scoring drought with a three and Hudson followed with a basket before PH scored four straight points on a Faulkner 3-pointer and a Smith free throw.

Hudson and Bryce Witcher finished the half with consecutive baskets to pull within six points, 29-23, at intermission.

PH led 12-11 after the first quarter and outscored FCHS 17-12 in the second stanza.

The Eagles won the third period 12-11. The Patriots took the final frame 12-7.

PH made 20 field goals, seven of which were 3-pointers, and was 5 of 6 (83.3%) from the free-throw line.

Yarman and Faulkner each finished with 11 points and Derey tallied nine.

Faulkner swished three 3-pointers, Smith made two and Yarman and Derey each hit one.