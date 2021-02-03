Smith paces Patriots to 10-point win over Eagles

Jamonte Smith netted a game-best 21 points Saturday to lead Patrick Henry to a 52-42 non-district boys varsity basketball triumph over Franklin County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Patriots led from wire-to-wire.
The Eagles (2-4), who suffered their third straight loss, trailed by 11 points, 46-35, with five minutes left after back-to-back baskets by Smith.
Eli Foutz hit a 3-pointer for FCHS with 3:19 showing marking its first points of the final frame.
Smith accounted for all of the Patriots’ last six points: a basket and a 4 of 4 showing from the free-throw line.
Besides Foutz, Bryce Witcher tallied four points on baskets with 1:04 and 8.2 seconds left.
A Foutz basket at the start of the third period pulled the Eagles within four points, 29-25.
But PH responded with a 9-2 run, one in which Smith tallied five points, while Abu Yarman and Brooks Derey each contributed two.
Trailing 38-27, the Eagles got consecutive baskets from Josh Luckett and Desmond Hudson. The count was 40-31 when FCHS closed the quarter with back-to-back buckets.
PH led by six points (6-0) after the Patriots opened the game with a pair of threes and seven points (10-3) after a dunk by Yarman.
But after a Kalik Witcher trey, a Foutz 3-pointer and a deuce by Luckett, the Eagles were within a point, 12-11 at the end of the initial quarter.
Six of the 11 field goals scored in the second stanza were 3-pointers.
The Patriots used a 13-3 surge, one in which Jack Faulkner and Derey each tallied five points and Smith hit a trey, to move in front by 11 points, 25-14, with 4:15 left in the first half.
Kalik Witcher broke FCHS’s scoring drought with a three and Hudson followed with a basket before PH scored four straight points on a Faulkner 3-pointer and a Smith free throw.
Hudson and Bryce Witcher finished the half with consecutive baskets to pull within six points, 29-23, at intermission.
PH led 12-11 after the first quarter and outscored FCHS 17-12 in the second stanza.
The Eagles won the third period 12-11. The Patriots took the final frame 12-7.
PH made 20 field goals, seven of which were 3-pointers, and was 5 of 6 (83.3%) from the free-throw line.
Yarman and Faulkner each finished with 11 points and Derey tallied nine.
Faulkner swished three 3-pointers, Smith made two and Yarman and Derey each hit one.
The Eagles made 18 field goals, six of which were 3-pointers.
FCHS did not attempt a free throw.
Foutz led the Eagles with 11 points.
Also scoring were Luckett with nine points, Hudson with eight, Kalik Witcher and Bryce Witcher each with six and Nyzaih McHeimer with two.
Foutz swished three 3-pointers, Kalik Witcher hit two and Luckett made one.
TIP-INS: The Eagles made 10 3-pointers in Friday’s 61-55 loss to Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at Hawkins Gym.
It was Senior Night for the Eagles and seven seniors were honored.
The Cavaliers’ victory is their second this season over the Eagles.
Lord Botetourt (9-1) led 27-26 at intermission after edging FCHS 16-15 in the second stanza. Eachn team scored 11 points in the first quarter.
The Cavaliers won the third period, 19-15, to make the count 46-41.
Lord Botetourt captured the final frame 15-14.
The Cavaliers made 21 field goals, four of which were 3-pointers, and were 15 of 17 (88.2%) from the free-throw line.
Lord Botetourt placed three players in double figures: Tyler Meade with a game-best 13 points, Jackson Crawford with 11 and Conner Tilley with 10.
Also scoring were Logan Bramblett and Tanner Selkirk each with seven points, Dylan Salvi with four, Owen Prince with three and Nate Prince, Bryce Harrison and Daylon Compton each with two.
Meade made two 3-pointers, while Bramblett and Crawford each hit one.
FCHS converted 16 field goals and was 7 of 17 (41.2%) from the free-throw line.
Mason Bowling netted 11 points to lead the Eagles.
Also scoring were Josh Luckett with nine points, Eli Foutz with eight, Desmond Hudson with seven, Bryce Witcher and Kalik Witcher each with six, Jordan Hering and Nasir Holland each with three and Amillian Holland with two.
Bowling swished three 3-pointers, Luckett made two and Bryce Witcher, Kalik Witcher, Holland, Hering and Foutz each hit one.