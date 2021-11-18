Smith's drive and deuce produces first win

FERRUM - James Smith Jr.'s drive and deuce with 13 seconds left Wednesday produced the verdict-rendering points as Ferrum College edged Averett University, 67-66, in a non-conference mem's basketball game at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
With fouls to give, the Panthers (1-1) were able to stymie multiple Averett attempts in the waning seconds.
The Panthers' victory is their first of the season and ends a two-game losing streak with both of those setbacks coming on their home flloor.
Averett (0-3), which competes in the USA South Athletic Conference, has yet to win this season.
Smith committed two of those fouls with six and three seconds showing. At the horn, Averett's Jordan Lewis missed a potential game winner.
Smith finished with 15 points on a 7 of 15 shooting display.
Smith's game winner followed a full time out by the Panthers with 27 seconds left and the score 66-65 in the Cougars' favor.
"Our first option was for me to try to get something (a drive) downhill or find Kajuan (Madden-McAfee) in the corner and Bryce (Hall) had just hit a three from the corner, so I knew that I'd have an open lane or a one-on-one lane (to the basket),'' Smith said.
"My teammates fought for me the whole game; they had my back. They trusted me and my coach (Ferrum's Tyler Sanborn) trusted me too.''
"We definitely wanted James to get downhill and get to the basket,'' Sanborn said. "...We've won a lot of games with James making the last shot. He loves that moment and he does a good job in those scenarios.''
Averett led 63-57 before the Panthers produced a surge that totaled eight straight points. Hall's trey from the right corner, which was aided by a Darius Kemp assist, accounted for the last points of the run and a 65-63 edge with 2:35 left.
Ferrum's lead evaporated in 30 seconds after Corey Baldwin swished a 3-pointer for the Cougars with 2:05 left.
The Cougars had chances to add to its precarious edge, but they missed their next five attempts from the field in a period of less than a minute. One of those tries was a Baldwin 3-pointer that was off the mark.
Baldwin finished with a game-best 24 points.He was 9 of 14 from the field, 5 of 8 from the 3-point arc.
"It was a physical game. The referees let us play. Fortunately, at the end, we had those fouls to give,'' Sanborn said.
Kemp scored half of his 10 points in the last four minutes. His lay-up with 4:03 left pulled the Panthers to within four, 63-59 and his 3-pointer with 3:17, a make that was aided by a Hunter Ladler assist made it a one-point contest.
In Ferrum's half-court play, Kemp operated from the top of the foul circle. Sanborn said that's not a new offensive wrinkle.
"(Darius) is a freak athlete and he can score the basketball. We've got to keep him out of foul trouble - he had two in the first half. He's very capable of driving the basketball and making a play for us,'' Sanborn said.
"Handling the basketball is nothing new for him. He is comfortable doing that.''
Kemp committed one personal foul after intermission.
Ferrum made 42% of its shots from the field; the Panthers were 6 of 12 (50%) from the 3-point arc after halftime.
Averett, which was 10 of 19 (52.6%) from long distance - five makes in each half - lost despite converting 51% of its shots.
Raja Milton tallied 15 points and six other players scored for the Cougars, none of whom were in double figures.
Smith (7) Madden-McAfee (7) and Kemp (4) accounted for 18 of Ferrum's 27 fi8eld goals and 40 of its 63 attempts.
"I envisioned that at the start of the year,'' Sanborn said of his team's points and shots distributions.
Madden-McAfee finished with a team-best 18 points.
Michael Spraggins (nine) and Hall (eight) accounted for 17 of Ferrum's 22 bench points.
Ferrum led by 13 points in the first half, but wasted that edge and trailed by one, 36-35, at halftime.
The Panthers scored 22 points off Averett turnovers and 13 second-chance points.
The score was tied twice and there were four lead changes.
Averett led by as many as eight points at the 17:24 mark of the second half.
"We got a win and that will help with the overall morale of the team,'' Sanborn said.
Ferrum's next three games are on the road against USA South opponents: Mary Baldwin University Saturday, William Peace (N.C.) University Tuesday (Nov. 23) and Methodist (N.C.) University Sunday (Nov. 28).
The Panthers' next home game is their 2021-2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener against Hampden-Sydney College, Wednesday, Dec. 1.