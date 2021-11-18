Smith's drive and deuce produces first win

"We definitely wanted James to get downhill and get to the basket,'' Sanborn said. "...We've won a lot of games with James making the last shot. He loves that moment and he does a good job in those scenarios.''

Averett led 63-57 before the Panthers produced a surge that totaled eight straight points. Hall's trey from the right corner, which was aided by a Darius Kemp assist, accounted for the last points of the run and a 65-63 edge with 2:35 left.

Ferrum's lead evaporated in 30 seconds after Corey Baldwin swished a 3-pointer for the Cougars with 2:05 left.

The Cougars had chances to add to its precarious edge, but they missed their next five attempts from the field in a period of less than a minute. One of those tries was a Baldwin 3-pointer that was off the mark.

Baldwin finished with a game-best 24 points.He was 9 of 14 from the field, 5 of 8 from the 3-point arc.

"It was a physical game. The referees let us play. Fortunately, at the end, we had those fouls to give,'' Sanborn said.

Kemp scored half of his 10 points in the last four minutes. His lay-up with 4:03 left pulled the Panthers to within four, 63-59 and his 3-pointer with 3:17, a make that was aided by a Hunter Ladler assist made it a one-point contest.