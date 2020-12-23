SMLCA girls in action

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) Taylor Keep (No. 11, right) goes one-on-one against a Faith Christian School-Roanoke defender during a varsity match-up from last year played at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA. Keep, a sophomore, is a returning player for the Ospreys, who are 0-2 after their first two games of the 2020-21 season. Keep netted eight points for SMLCA in its last outing against Roanoke Valley Christian. The Ospreys are scheduled to resume their season, Saturday, Jan. 9 at Grace Christian School in Staunton.