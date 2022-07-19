South Boston celebrates 65th anniversary with two August events

SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway celebrates its 65th anniversary with a pair of August events, both of which feature the excitement of today’s racing action and a pair of special appearances that will give fans a glimpse of the track’s racing history.

There may be some surprises as well.

The first of the two events is set for Saturday, Aug. 6

To commemorate the track’s anniversary the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors will battle it out in twin 65-lap races.

In addition, a 50-lap race Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race Hornets Division are scheduled.

A glimpse into the past will come when the competitors of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club hit the track in their high-horsepower vintage Modified and Late Model Sportsman racers for a 25-lap race.

The celebration continues Saturday, Aug. 20 with win 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors and a 65-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division.

Also scheduled are a 25-lap race for the Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Hornets Division.

Fans will get another look back to the early days of racing courtesy of the members of the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association who will wheel their vintage cars in a 25-lap race.

“South Boston Speedway has a rich history,” General Manager Chase Brashears said, “and we will be calling special attention to the track’s history and its long-standing tradition of being among the most prestigious short tracks in the country.

"Many of the legendary stars of NASCAR including Richard Petty, the late Dale Earnhardt, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough and Bobby Allison as well as current stars such as Denny Hamlin have all raced here. Future racing stars are cutting their racing teeth in front of our eyes every event.”

“The celebration of the speedway’s 65th anniversary has been ongoing throughout the season with some big new special events and the continuation of other popular events,” South Boston Speedway Senior Director Marketing and Administration Carly Brashears said.

“We are excited as we look toward the two August events. We are continuing to work on details surrounding the two events and we invite everyone to join us as we celebrate this important milestone.”

The date of the track's anniversary falls between the two events.

E.B. “Buck” Wilkins, D.T. “Dave” Blount and Louis Spencer, all of whom are deceased, purchased the 500-acre John S. McRae Farm and built a quarter-mile dirt track in a natural bowl on the property.

On August 10, 1957 the track’s first race, a Sportsman Division race, was held with Jimmy Holland of Republican Grove taking the victory.

Today’s modern facility sits on the site of the original track.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway.