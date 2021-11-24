Southern Turkey Derby features two days of action

The Mini Stocks will also take the stage for their longest race of the season in a 60-lap, two-stage feature paying $600 to win and $300 to lead at the end of the first 30-laps. $900 payday for anyone who can lead the first stage and win the race.

The Stock4’s will go their longest distance as well in a 40-lap feature race for $400 to win.

“The Mini Stocks and Stock4’s have been the core divisions of the track this season on a regular basis and we want to reward them with a long-distance feature with some extra money on the line,” Austin said.

“The drivers in these classes are true blue-collar guys who just love to go race on the weekends and these people are the lifeblood of short track racing. Anything we can do to give them more of the stage is better for everyone.”

The Run What You Brung Front Wheel Drives and Ladies Powder Puff races are also on tap as well as the firs trace for a new 2022 division, the Bootleggers.

The Bootleggers division features these models from 1993: Ford Crown Victoria, Mercury Grand Marquis and Lincoln Town Cars with 4.6 SOHC engines and a tight all stock rulebook.

The rules and the cars all having the same engine should make for some competitive racing.