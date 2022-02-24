Special 65th anniversary races are set for April and August

SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway will celebrate its 65th anniversary in 2022 with a pair of vintage racing events that will take race fans back to some of racing’s early days.

The regional touring Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will hold races for its Late Model Sportsman and Modified divisions Saturday, Aug. 6 as an added feature to the track’s regularly scheduled NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event.

That event will mark the second scheduled appearance for the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club for the 2022 season.

It also will appear Saturday, April 30 as part of the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend that will feature the winged 410 sprint cars and the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Cars.

The Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club features owners and drivers competing with vintage Modified and Late Model Sportsman cars from the 1950s to the 1980s.

On Saturday Aug. 20, the competitors of the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association, will stage a race as an added event to the night’s scheduled NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series event.

The East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association features flathead Ford V8 racing engines and cars. It is comprised of a group of owners and drivers of antique Ford race cars that show and race their machines at speedways in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The club is dedicated to preserving the history of the famed Ford flathead V8 engine used by the company for stock car racing in its 1932 to 1948 automobiles.

Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Director of Public Relations at South Boston Speedway