Speedway partners with Michael Waltrip Brewing

SOUTH BOSTON –Michael Waltrip Brewing Company and South Boston Speedway have announced a new branded track bar and wide-ranging promotional partnership that will see the craft beer brand involved with the speedway all season.

The Michael Waltrip Brewing Track Bar, on the speedway’s front stretch, is the first permanent track location for the brand founded by the two-time Daytona 500 champion.

In addition, Waltrip will be involved in helping to promote season long racing events at the speedway, as well as competing at the track in the upcoming SRX event June 25.

“We are excited to partner with Michael Waltrip Brewing Company and have the brewery make its line of craft beers available for fans attending our events here at South Boston Speedway,” said Chase Brashears, general manager.

“This partnership allows us to enhance beverage product offerings for our fans. I am sure fans that are beer drinkers will be excited to try the lineup of craft beers from Michael Waltrip Brewing Company.”

“I have some fond memories of South Boston Speedway” Waltrip said. “Whether we’re talking about winning races or eating a Bologna Burger, it always brings a big smile to my face.

"Everyone at Michael Waltrip Brewing Company is thrilled about our partnership with Chase and the team at South Boston Speedway. An ice-cold post race Two Time beer (or six) paired with a Bologna Burger will be just what I need after an action packed, hot night on the track racing against all the stars in the SRX Series. Looking forward to seeing all the fans there.”

Danville Distributing Company, also a partner with the speedway, will be distributing for Michael Waltrip Brewing Company in the region. The craft beers will be available in the new Track Bar and at concession stands for fans attending events at the speedway.

Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway.