Sruggs Foundation endows scholarship at Patrick & Henry

MARTINSVILLE -  For more than a decade, the Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation has been changing the lives of college students by providing money for scholarships through a yearly donation.

This year, it took a bigger step.

With a $25,000 donation to the Patrick & Henry Community College Foundation, the donors have endowed the scholarship - ensuing it will provide students with access to education in perpetuity.

“We are thrilled to have the Bobby Scruggs Memorial Scholarship endowed with this donation,’’ said Tiffani Underwood, the executive director of the college’s foundation.

“This endowment will ensure so many students will have access to education - something thry may not be able to have without the support of people who believe in the power of education.

“We are extremely grateful to the Scruggs family and are excited  to see all the success that students will have thanks to the scholarship that will make college attainable,’’ Underwood said.

To commemorate the occasion, Scrugg’s wife, Dr. Jackie Sruggs Taylor, recently presented a check to the Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) on behalf of the foundation.

The donation ensures that the Bobby Scruggs Memorial Scholarship is one that students can apply for year after year.

This  scholarship covers $1,000 of tuition expenses for one student in P&HCC’s Racing College.

Bobby Scruggs was a NASCAR enthusiast, and for almost 40 years, he worked as an official at the track.

Scruggs died of cancer in 2005, and his legacy remains strong.

Now in his memory, the Bobby Scruggs Memorial Scholarship will help the next generation of NASCAR officials, pit crewmen, technicians and NASCAR enthusiast graduate from P&HCC’s Racing College.

This endowment enables the foundation to continue  the work it has stared. For more than 15 years, the foundation has awarded more than 120 scholarships to Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County students through annual donations.

