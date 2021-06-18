STANDINGS AND POINTS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT STANDINGS
Baseball: final regular season
TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL
Franklin County 9-1 11-1
William Byrd 7-3 9-3
Lord Botetourt 6-4 8-4
Northside 4-6 6-6
Staunton River 4-6 6-6
William Fleming 0-10 0-12
Softball: final regular season
TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL
Franklin County 7-3 9-3
William Byrd 7-3 9-3
Staunton River 5-4 5-4
Lord Botetourt 5-4 6-4
Northside 4-4 5-5
William Fleming 0-10 0-12
Boys soccer: final regular season
TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL
Franklin County 8-1-1 8-1-1
William Fleming 6-3-1 6-3-1
Lord Botetourt 4-3-3 4-3-3
Northside 5-4-1 5-4-1
Staunton River 2-8-0 2-8-0
William Byrd 2-8-0 2-8-0
Girls soccer: final regular season
TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL POINTS
Lord Botetourt 10-0-0 10-0-0 30
William Byrd 8-2-0 8-2-0 24
Staunton River 5-5-0 5-5-0 15
Franklin County 4-6-0 4-6-0 12
Northside 3-7-0 3-7-0 9
William Fleming 0-10-0 0-10-0 0
FRANKLIN COUNTY SPEEDWAY POINTS (as of May 30)
STOCK 4
1. Chris Amos58
2. Ben Walker58
3. Josh Dawson53
4. Troy Ring51
5. Keyshawn Claytor50
6. Darrell Christley46
7. Neal Amos46
8. Mike Altice45
9. Brian Jones41
10. John Coe41
11. Brandon Divers42
12. Mikey Reed34
13. Gennaro Palumbo33
14. Jeremy Cline33
15. Thomas Fox32
ANY CAR
1. Chad McDowell30
2. Brian Merrell 28
3. Joey Scott 27
CHARGERS
1. Jimmy Mullins 30
2. Chad Trammell 28
3. Gennaro Palumbo 27
4. Todd Philpott 26
5. Tony Housman 25
6. Bobby Gillespie 24
7. Kyle Dudley 23
MINI STOCKS
1. Tanner Young 30
2. Robert Strimiska 28
3. Jonathan Simacek 27
4. Daniel Hutson 26
5. Wes Goff 25
6. Chad Burnopp 24
7. Scott Foley 23
8. Nathan Wheat 22
SMART Modified Tour
Through Four of 11 races
1. John Smith 109
2. Burt Myers107
3. Jason Myers 103
4. Bobby Labonte 91
5. Brian Loftin86
6. Dennis Holdren 81
7. Chuck Hossfeld 78
8. Jeremy Gerstner 71
9. Daniel Yates69
10. James Civali 67
11. Gary Putnam 63
12. Caleb Heady61
13. Ryan Preece58
14. Jimmy Wallace 56
15. Brian Weber 54
16. Brandon Ward 51
17. Frank Fleming 49
18. Tom Buzze 40
19. Brodie Jones 40
20. Tim Brown 40
21. Matt Hirschman 35
22. Jon Kievman 34
23. Mike Norman 30
24. Chris Fleming 26
25. Zach Brewer 25
26. Jeff Fultz 25
27. Danny Propst 25
28. Jared Fryar 24
29. J.R. Bertuccio 24
30. Daniel Beeson 21
31. Brian Dauzat 19
32. Darin Redmon 13
33. Ronnie Williams 11
34. Chris Finocchario 11
35. Michael Clifton 9
*The fourth race of the season was the Kenny Minter Classic at Franklin County Speedway. The series’ fifth race is July 3 at Caraway (N.C.) Speedway.