 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STANDINGS AND POINTS
0 comments

STANDINGS AND POINTS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT STANDINGS

Baseball: final regular season

TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL

Franklin County 9-1 11-1

William Byrd 7-3 9-3

Lord Botetourt 6-4 8-4

Northside 4-6 6-6

Staunton River 4-6 6-6

William Fleming 0-10 0-12

Softball: final regular season

TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL

Franklin County 7-3 9-3

William Byrd 7-3 9-3

Staunton River 5-4 5-4

Lord Botetourt 5-4 6-4

Northside 4-4 5-5

William Fleming 0-10 0-12

Boys soccer: final regular season

TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL

Franklin County 8-1-1 8-1-1

William Fleming 6-3-1 6-3-1

Lord Botetourt 4-3-3 4-3-3

Northside 5-4-1 5-4-1

Staunton River 2-8-0 2-8-0

William Byrd 2-8-0 2-8-0

Girls soccer: final regular season

TEAM DISTRICT OVERALL POINTS

Lord Botetourt 10-0-0 10-0-0 30

William Byrd 8-2-0 8-2-0 24

Staunton River 5-5-0 5-5-0 15

Franklin County 4-6-0 4-6-0 12

Northside 3-7-0 3-7-0 9

William Fleming 0-10-0 0-10-0 0

FRANKLIN COUNTY SPEEDWAY POINTS (as of May 30)

STOCK 4

1. Chris Amos58

2. Ben Walker58

3. Josh Dawson53

4. Troy Ring51

5. Keyshawn Claytor50

6. Darrell Christley46

7. Neal Amos46

8. Mike Altice45

9. Brian Jones41

10. John Coe41

11. Brandon Divers42

12. Mikey Reed34

13. Gennaro Palumbo33

14. Jeremy Cline33

15. Thomas Fox32

ANY CAR

1. Chad McDowell30

2. Brian Merrell 28

3. Joey Scott 27

CHARGERS

1. Jimmy Mullins 30

2. Chad Trammell 28

3. Gennaro Palumbo 27

4. Todd Philpott 26

5. Tony Housman 25

6. Bobby Gillespie 24

7. Kyle Dudley 23

MINI STOCKS

1. Tanner Young 30

2. Robert Strimiska 28

3. Jonathan Simacek 27

4. Daniel Hutson 26

5. Wes Goff 25

6. Chad Burnopp 24

7. Scott Foley 23

8. Nathan Wheat 22

SMART Modified Tour

Through Four of 11 races

1. John Smith 109

2. Burt Myers107

3. Jason Myers 103

4. Bobby Labonte 91

5. Brian Loftin86

6. Dennis Holdren 81

7. Chuck Hossfeld 78

8. Jeremy Gerstner 71

9. Daniel Yates69

10. James Civali 67

11. Gary Putnam 63

12. Caleb Heady61

13. Ryan Preece58

14. Jimmy Wallace 56

15. Brian Weber 54

16. Brandon Ward 51

17. Frank Fleming 49

18. Tom Buzze 40

19. Brodie Jones 40

20. Tim Brown 40

21. Matt Hirschman 35

22. Jon Kievman 34

23. Mike Norman 30

24. Chris Fleming 26

25. Zach Brewer 25

26. Jeff Fultz 25

27. Danny Propst 25

28. Jared Fryar 24

29. J.R. Bertuccio 24

30. Daniel Beeson 21

31. Brian Dauzat 19

32. Darin Redmon 13

33. Ronnie Williams 11

34. Chris Finocchario 11

35. Michael Clifton 9

*The fourth race of the season was the Kenny Minter Classic at Franklin County Speedway. The series’ fifth race is July 3 at Caraway (N.C.) Speedway.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics