Start time for Ferrum College-Virginia Wesleyan game is changed

FERRUM -The tip off time for Saturday afternoon's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's basketball game between Ferrum College and Virginia Wesleyan University has changed.

The contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium had been set for a 2 p.m. start, but now it begins at noon.

Area weather forecasters are predicting a snowstorm will arrive in the early hours of Sunday, thus the time change was made so Virginia Wesleyan' team and travel party could make the five-hour return trip to Virginia Beach safely, according to Ferrum athletics officials.

Virginia Wesleyan (5-7, 1-2 ODAC) is led by head coach Dave Macedo, who is in his 22nd year at the Marlins' head coach.

Ferrum (5-6, 0-2 ODAC) is steered by fifth year head coach Tyler Sanborn.

The last time the Marlins and the Panthers played at Swartz Gym, the Marlins won 84-83 when Jordan White hit a turn-around, fade-away 3-pointer off the glass at the buzzer.

White returns Saturday. He is a senior from Woodbridge.

The Panthers are playing their first game of the new year - scheduled games against ODAC foes Roanoke College, Bridgewater College and the University of Lynchburg were postponed because of COVID-19 issues within Ferrum's program.

All three games have been rescheduled.

