State Hall of Fame opens its doors to Warren

PORTSMOUTH - Chris Warren, who helped lead Ferrum College's football team to consecutive NCAA Division III South Region championships and back-to-back appearances in the national semifinals in 1988 and 1989, is a part of the latest class of inductees into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2022, which has four members, was announced Tuesday.

Warren, a 2000 inductee into the Ferrum Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame, is one of eight former student-athletes to have his jersey retired. The others are David Harper (football), Everett Foxx (men's basketball), Derek Mitchell (men's basketball), Billy Wagner (baseball), Eric Owens (baseball), Keith Mayhew (baseball) and Pat Daly(baseball).

Warren, Harper and current Panthers head coach Cleive Adams were teammates on the 1988 squad. Warren and Adams were teammates in 1989.

Warren will join his Panthers head coach, Hank Norton, and Wagner as members of the state Hall of Fame.

Warren, a Maryland native, was a prep standout at James Robinson High School in Fairfax. He began his college career at the University Virginia and played for the Cavaliers for two seasons.during George Welsh's tenure as head coach.