Stellar second-half play propels Panthers

FERRUM—Ferrum College scored all of its goals in the closing 27½ minutes of the match Wednesday for a 3-0 non-conference, shut-out victory over North Carolina Wesleyan University at Penn-Roediger Field.

Jamie Adams tallied back-to-back at 62:33 and 72:59, courtesy of assists from Anna Milliron (first goal) and Sydney Miller (second goal) to craft a 2-0 Panthers’ advantage.

Jadyn Patton closed the scoring at 77:58 off a double assist from Miller and Lacey Flanagan.

The Bishops (3-5) held edges in shots (16-14) and corner kicks (11-4), but the Panthers had the advantage in shots on goal (9-8).

Adams (3), Patton (2), Miller (4) and Anna Milliron (1) combined for 10 shots, six of which were on goal, for Ferrum (3-3-1).

The Panthers saw four scoring chances denied because of offsides calls, while the Bishops were charged with one offsides violation.

North Carolina Wesleyan committed seven fouls to Ferrum’s five.

The Panthers open Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday at Bridgewater College. Match time is 1 p.m.

Ferrum men win ODAC opener 3-1 over GuilfordGREENSBORO, N.C.—Ferrum College men’s soccer team tallied two goals in the first half and one in the second for a wire-to-wire, 3-1 triumph over Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Guilford (N.C.) College Wednesday in the Panthers’ 2022 league opener at the Armfield Athletic Center.

The Panthers led 2-0 before the Quakers’ Kenny Nzekwe prevented the shutout when he scored at 19:16 off an assist from Ryan Doyle.

Goals by Leo Galpin at 15:09 off a pass from Callum Harrison and Lewis Darley at 17:34 produced 2-0 Panthers’ advantage.

Cannon Newell finished the scoring for Ferrum at 62:43 with a double assist from Galpin and Harrison.

Guilford finished the match with edges in shots (12-7) and shots on goal (7-6), while Ferrum held the advantage in corner kicks (5-2).

Guilford committed two offsides infractions to one for Ferrum.

Fouls were even at 13.

Ferrum plays its first home ODAC match Saturday when the Panthers entertain Eastern Mennonite University at 4 p.m.