Summers' departure leads to changes on Panthers' staff

FERRUM - The recent resignation of Ferrum College offensive coordinator Luke Summers has led to several changes in coaching responsibilities among the Panthers’ staff.

Summers resigned to accept a coaching position with a different school, college athletic officials said in a prepared release.

The release did not name the school nor the position.

Summers came to Ferrum, the third school in which he has coached, to serve on the staff of former head coach Rob Grande six years ago.

Summers would later be promoted to offensive coordinator by Grande and he would serve in that capacity for two years under current Panthers’ sideline boss Cleive Adams.

Associate head football coach J.D. Shaw has been named offensive coordinator by Adams.

Shaw joined the Panthers’ staff in February 2018 and was promoted to associate head coach in March 2021.

Also, assistant coaches Rahsaan Ellis Jr. and Scott McConnell will serve as co-defensive coordinators and McConnell and assistant coach Sam Martin, a Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers player, will serve as co-special teams coordinators.

Jacquis McCray, who is no longer on the Panthers' staff, served as defensive coordinator since May 2021.

Ellis joined the staff in January 2018, McConnell joined the staff in June 2020 after serving with Adams when he was the head coach at Averett University, and Martin joined the staff in May 2021.

Ferrum finished the 2021 season with a 6-4 record, a 3-3 mark in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

The Panthers open the 2022 campaign in September against the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.