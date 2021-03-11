Thacker, Lynchburg take out Panthers in semifinals

FERRUM—An eye-popping stat line by senior standout T.C. Thacker was not wasted by the University of Lynchburg in the semifinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball tournament Tuesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Hornets (6-3), the No. 3 seed rallied from an eight-point deficit late in regulation to force overtime, then captured a five-minute extra frame for a 66-62 victory over No. 2 seed Ferrum College.
Post player T.C. Thacker netted 23 points and completed his sixth double-double of the season with 26 rebounds, both game-best totals.
With his work on the backboards, Thacker, who corralled 13 rebounds in each half, establishes a new conference record for single-game rebounds and he came close to breaking the standard for single-game rebounds in a tournament contest.
Ten of his rebounds were on the offensive end of the floor. His post play was manifest in the Hornets dominant advantages in point-in-the paint (28-18) an second-chance points (23-6).
“(T.C.) is a key part of our team. He does so much for us,’’ Lynchburg head coach Hilliary Scott said. “...He is one of our best players.’’
“He (Thacker) really rebounds well and finishes lay-ups. He’s a very good player,’’ Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said. “He so active and he never seems to get tired....He was definitely the difference in the game.’’
With the win, Lynchburg advances to the tournament’s championship game since 2016—the last year the Hornets captured the ODAC title.
Lynchburg is hosting the contest at John M. Turner Gymnasium and is matched against No. 5 seed Randolph-Macon College, the reigning conference champion which advanced to the finals by knocking off top seed Roanoke College in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Regardless of Thursday’s outcome, the seasons for both teams will end—this year there is no further advancement past conference tournament play because the NCAA canceled the Division III national championships in February.
“Nothing has changed...I think we play in the best Division III conference in the country. From the start, our goal has been to win the ODAC championship. We’re excited about getting a chance to play for it,’’
Also with the win Lynchburg avenges a 19-point regular-season loss on its home floor to the Panthers.
In that game, the Hornets surrendered 48 first-half points and trailed by 33 points in the second half. Thacker was one of three starters who was scratched from that contest.
No players scored in double figures for the Hornets in that game.
Ferrum (7-6) ends its season with the loss.
“We are a resilient bunch. We’ve had to fight through some adversity this season,’’ Scott said. “We’ve got a tough bunch, mentally and physically. We find ways to make plays.’’
The Panthers led by eight points, 48-40, with 8:07 remaining and crafted a second, eight-point edge, 57-49, with 2:20 left after a basket by Darius Kemp.
But over the last seven-plus minutes, Ferrum managed to make only one field goal, a two-pointer by James Smith Jr. in the closing seconds of overtime.
After converting a tip in with 1:13 left in regulation to pull Lynchburg within two, 57-55, Thacker netted the equalizer with 33.9 seconds to play and the go-head basket at the 4:29 mark of overtime.
Half of the game’s six lead changes occurred in the extra frame. Lynchburg responded to a 60-59 deficit with 2:48 showing with a 7-0 surge that was constructed by two baskets and three made free throws.
Smith missed two free throws with 56 seconds left in regulation with the Panthers in the double bonus and leading 57-55.
With his team trailing by three, 63-60, with 1:01 left in overtime, Smith drove to the basket for an apparent three-point play, but his scoring effort was nullified when he was called for charging.
‘’They tried to keep the ball out of the hands of James and Kajuan (Madden-McAfee) and it was tough for us to get any rhythm offensively,’’ Sanborn said.
“Down the stretch, we didn’t come up with any defensive rebounds,’’ Sanborn said. “That gave them extra opportunities. We were exhausted. We were beat. We just got tired battling on the boards. There was a stretch where we didn’t get any stops and we couldn’t get points.’’
Lynchburg led by 11 points in the opening half and was ahead by nine twice in the initial 4 1/2 minutes of the second half.
Ferrum pulled to within one point, 36-35, on a Kajuan Madden-McAfee 3-pointer with 13:07. The Panthers tied the count on a free throw by Jamar Butler and they moved in front 42-36 when Madden-McAfee swished two more treys.
Madden-McAfee’s basket with 8:07 left and his two successful free throws with 7:07 to play put Ferrum ahead by seven, 50-43, but those were last points he scored.
Madden-McAfee finished with a double-double: 23 points and 13 rebounds, both game-best totals.
Kemp finished in double figures with 15 points and Smith netted seven.
Five Ferrum players combined for 17 points.
Thacker was 8 of 14 from the floor and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. He netted 16 of his 23 points in the second half when he was 5 of 8 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the line.
Lynchburg made only 34.4 percent of its shots (22 of 64), but it limited Ferrum to 29.9 % shooting.
Neither team shot well from long distance (18.5% for Lynchburg, 25.6% for Ferrum) nor from the line (56.7% for Lynchburg, 54.5% for Ferrum)
“It was one of those games where the ball wasn’t going in the basket for us,’’ Sanborn said.
Tharon Suggs and Israel Lockamy each netted 12 points for Lynchburg and six other players combined for 19 points.
Ferrum was 4-4 at home this season with three of those losses coming by four points (Randolph-Macon), by one point on 3-pointer at buzzer (Virginia Wesleyan University) and in overtime (Lynchburg).