Thacker, Lynchburg take out Panthers in semifinals

“Down the stretch, we didn’t come up with any defensive rebounds,’’ Sanborn said. “That gave them extra opportunities. We were exhausted. We were beat. We just got tired battling on the boards. There was a stretch where we didn’t get any stops and we couldn’t get points.’’

Lynchburg led by 11 points in the opening half and was ahead by nine twice in the initial 4 1/2 minutes of the second half.

Ferrum pulled to within one point, 36-35, on a Kajuan Madden-McAfee 3-pointer with 13:07. The Panthers tied the count on a free throw by Jamar Butler and they moved in front 42-36 when Madden-McAfee swished two more treys.

Madden-McAfee’s basket with 8:07 left and his two successful free throws with 7:07 to play put Ferrum ahead by seven, 50-43, but those were last points he scored.

Madden-McAfee finished with a double-double: 23 points and 13 rebounds, both game-best totals.

Kemp finished in double figures with 15 points and Smith netted seven.

Five Ferrum players combined for 17 points.

Thacker was 8 of 14 from the floor and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. He netted 16 of his 23 points in the second half when he was 5 of 8 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the line.