There's one dance left for Ferrum and Emory & Henry

EMORY—A rivalry between long-time football rivals has one last dance Saturday.
Ferrum College and Emory & Henry College face each other in a curtain-closer to a series that began in 1985 when the Panthers made their football debut in NCAA Division III.
Next year, the Wasps begin play at the scholarship level in NCAA Division II.
Also, Saturday’s contest is the sixth and final one in the Crooked Road Classic series with the winner claiming possession of the game’s traveling trophy in perpetuity.
Ferrum won the first two games in the series that began with Rob Grande’s arrival from Emory & Henry as Ferrum’s head coach in 2016.
The Panthers rallied for a one-point, 39-38, win in the first Crooked Road Classic, then won a low-scoring contest in the second year.
Ferrum rallied twice in the fourth quarter to win the first Cooked Road Classic. The Panthers ended a skid of nine straight setbacks in the rivalry with that win.
Emory & Henry has rallied to go ahead in the set 3-2, following three straight triumphs, the last of which was its 17-0 win at W.B. Adams Stadium earlier this year in Cleive Adams’ debut as head coach.
Adams is the fifth head coach to direct the Panthers against the Wasps—the late Hank Norton, Dave Davis, David Harper and Grande are the others.
Emory& Henry has been steered by three head coaches—the late Lou Wacker, Don Montgomery and current head coach Curt Newsome, who claimed his first victory as a college head coach at Ferrum’s expense in his debut in charge of the Wasps in a game played at Adams Stadium.
Norton and Wacker are enshrined in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
Then two were high school coaching rivals in the Richmond area before they joined the college ranks. The two died one month apart in 2019: Norton on January 16, at age 91, Wacker on February 15 at age 84.
The Wasps lead a 36-game series 25-11.
Because the Wasps are not competing for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) championship this season, Saturday’s contest is a non-league one.
Thus, the two foes will square off as non-conference opponents for the 33rd time. They’ve met three times as ODAC rivals and one in postseason play—in 1987 at Roanoke’s Victory Stadium.
Also, there have been two forfeits by Emory & Henry in games that Wasps won on the field, but Ferrum opted not to accept those forfeits.
From 1995-2002, Emory & Henry produced an eight-game winning streak. Ferrum’s best runs of success were from 1988-1990 (three games) and 2003-2005 (three games).
Because of a scheduling snafu, the teams did not play in 2006, Montgomery’s second year as head coach, but the Wasps returned to the slate in 2007 and routed Ferrum, 50-7 (that turned out to be the first forfeited game that Ferrum decided not to accept) at Adams Stadium.
Besides regular-season match-ups that were staged on the campuses of the teams, Ferrum won at Salem Stadium-Willis White Field in 1987 and the teams have split games played in 1988 and 1992 at Franklin County High School’s C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
The 1988 contest marked the Ferrum debut of Chris Warren, who had transferred from the University of Virginia in the offseason.
Ferrum’s victory was career win No. 199 for Norton. The following week, he claimed his 200th triumph when the Panthers routed reigning Division III national champion Wanger in its season opener, 40-13.
Norton lost his last game as Ferrum’s head coach, 16-13, at Emory & Henry in 1993. The Panthers avenged that setback in 1994 in Davis’ first year as head coach.
Ferrum brings a 6-3 record into the contest; Emory & Henry is 5-4.
Panthers senior quarterback Titus Jones has thrown for 2,273 yards and 22 touchdowns, while receiver Tmahdae Penn has caught an ODAC-best 10 scoring passes and accumulated 844 receiving yards.