There's one dance left for Ferrum and Emory & Henry

EMORY—A rivalry between long-time football rivals has one last dance Saturday.

Ferrum College and Emory & Henry College face each other in a curtain-closer to a series that began in 1985 when the Panthers made their football debut in NCAA Division III.

Next year, the Wasps begin play at the scholarship level in NCAA Division II.

Also, Saturday’s contest is the sixth and final one in the Crooked Road Classic series with the winner claiming possession of the game’s traveling trophy in perpetuity.

Ferrum won the first two games in the series that began with Rob Grande’s arrival from Emory & Henry as Ferrum’s head coach in 2016.

The Panthers rallied for a one-point, 39-38, win in the first Crooked Road Classic, then won a low-scoring contest in the second year.

Ferrum rallied twice in the fourth quarter to win the first Cooked Road Classic. The Panthers ended a skid of nine straight setbacks in the rivalry with that win.

Emory & Henry has rallied to go ahead in the set 3-2, following three straight triumphs, the last of which was its 17-0 win at W.B. Adams Stadium earlier this year in Cleive Adams’ debut as head coach.