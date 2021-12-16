Third-quarter surge pushes Panthers past Spirits

"Offensively, we really shared the ball and made the right basketball plays,'' Panthers bench boss Bryan Harvey said.

"I'm not sure we have ever had a night where we have had three, 20-point scorers. That, as well as the 19 assists, is really good.

Camille Mangum distributed a game-best six assists.

"In the second half, our energy and effort on the defensive end was really good,'' Harvey said.

The count was even at 18 after the first quarter. Ferrum gained its one-point halftime lead by edging the Spirits (1-7) 19-18 in the second quarter.

The Panthers scored 14 of the game's first 18 points as Cabiness and Canada combined for 12 of those points.

But the Spirits responded with a 14-4 run to produce the stalemate at 18.

In the third quarter, Ferrum built its 15-point lead on the strength of a 13-0 run.

Dionne Sampson led Salem with 19 points, while Tyler Davenport scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds.

Also, Lauren Privette claimed eight rebounds and Alize Brooks passed out three assists.