Third-quarter surge pushes Panthers past Spirits

FERRUM - Ferrum College's women's basketball team netted a season-best points total Wednesday in claiming its third straight victory: 80-62 over Salem (N.C.) College in a non-conference match-up at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Panthers (4-6) used a 24-10 third-stanza scoring surge to turn a one-point, 37-36 edge at intermission into a 15-point, 61-46 advantage heading into the final, 10-minute frame.
The Panthers secured the win by taking the fourth quarter, 19-16.
Ferrum got all but two points from its starting five players, three of whom scored 20 or more points.
Cameron Hawkins and DeMeisha Canada achieved double-doubles with Hawkins netted a game-best 21 points and pulling down 11 rebounds and Canada tallying 20 points and grabbing a game-best 14 rebounds.
Also, Kayla Cabiness scored 20 points.
Hawkins' double-double is her second this season that featured 20 points, while Canada, a freshman, notched the second double-double of her career.
The Panthers converted 48.6% (34 of 70) of their shots and held Salem to 30.2% (19 of 63) shooting.
More than half of Ferrum's field goals (19) were produced by an assist.
"Offensively, we really shared the ball and made the right basketball plays,'' Panthers bench boss Bryan Harvey said.
"I'm not sure we have ever had a night where we have had three, 20-point scorers. That, as well as the 19 assists, is really good.
Camille Mangum distributed a game-best six assists.
"In the second half, our energy and effort on the defensive end was really good,'' Harvey said.
The count was even at 18 after the first quarter. Ferrum gained its one-point halftime lead by edging the Spirits (1-7) 19-18 in the second quarter.
The Panthers scored 14 of the game's first 18 points as Cabiness and Canada combined for 12 of those points.
But the Spirits responded with a 14-4 run to produce the stalemate at 18.
In the third quarter, Ferrum built its 15-point lead on the strength of a 13-0 run.
Dionne Sampson led Salem with 19 points, while Tyler Davenport scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Also, Lauren Privette claimed eight rebounds and Alize Brooks passed out three assists.
Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 47-36, and held advantages in second chance points (16-9), points in the paint (44-22) and fast break points (12-6) at game's end.
Salem totaled 20 points off turnovers to 16 for Ferrum and its bench provided the Spirits with more than half of its points (36).
"We have really shown improvement in the last couple of weeks. We still have lots of work to do, but we are getting better day by day. As a coach, that is really all you can ask,'' Harvey said.
"The approach is getting better and the results are reflective of that.''
Ferrum completes the non-conference portion and the 2021 portion of its schedule Friday against Maryville (Tenn.) College.
Tip off at Swartz Gym is 5:30 p.m.
Maryville (3-6), which competes in the USA South Athletic Conference, stopped a three-game losing streak Wednesday with a 67-35 non-conference victory over Centre (Ky.) College.
Two of the Scots' three wins this season are at Centre's expense.
Ferrum is 2-2 this season against USA South opposition with wins over Meredith (N.C.) College and Salem and losses to Greensboro (N.C.) College and Mary Baldwin University.