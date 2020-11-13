Tragedy is the tie that binds

Norton was presented a ring honoring the seven players following his final game as the Panthers coach at 1993. One of those players was Kahila’s roommate.

Green was named the Most Valuable Offensive Player of the 1968 national title game.

“We played a great Phoenix team that had beaten the California (junior college) champions by two touchdowns,’’ Norton said. “They had always talked about California junior college football and how it was the best. Well, Phoenix beat the best in California and we beat Phoenix, 41-19, in the national championship game.

“I think that (victory) dispelled the myth that California junior college football was better than anywhere else. I think that proved the we could play in the East and so were are very proud of that,’’ Norton said.

“We (the 1968 team) wanted to be the best that we could possibly be and we tried to prove that in every game,’’ Danko said when the team celebrated its 20th reunion in 1988.

“As every game progressed, we got better and better and we peaked in Savannah, Ga. (site of the title contest) when we played Phoenix. And that’s the key,’’ Danko said.

Two years later, the crash occurred.