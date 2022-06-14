Two showcase event are set to take green flag

SOUTH BOSTON - Two big nights. Two of the season’s showcase racing events. One week with thousands of racing fans visiting the area to attend two premier racing events and seeing what South Boston, Halifax County and Southside Virginia have to offer.

It all happens from Saturday, June 25 through Saturday, July 2 as South Boston Speedway hosts the SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) in a nationally televised event on Saturday night, June 25 and the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort on Saturday night, July 2.

“There has never been a bigger week of racing in South Boston Speedway’s 65-year history,” South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears said.

“Never before have the region’s racing fans had an opportunity to see some of NASCAR racing’s top stars and some of the top stars from IndyCar racing go head-to-head in a classic short track battle like they will on June 25 in the SRX event at South Boston Speedway.

“Plus the following weekend on Saturday, July 2 fans will see the very best drivers in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division battle it out for 200 laps for a $10,000 first prize. We will top off the night with one of the area’s most dazzling Fourth of July fireworks displays as we honor America. It will truly be the biggest week for racing in this area in many years,'' Brashears said.

The driver lineup for the 25 SRX series event includes defending SRX champion Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Michael Waltrip, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Paul Tracy, all of whom are running the full slate of six SRX races.

Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan and Ernie Francis Jr., who are running a partial SRX schedule, are scheduled to be in the field.

Peyton Sellers of Danville the reigning NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway track champion, is slated to compete.

A 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division takes the green flag at 6 p.m.

The SRX event starts at 8 p.m.

Advance reserved tickets for the June 25 SRX series event at South Boston Speedway are on sale.

All grandstand seating is reserved seating for this event. Fans will need to choose their own seats when they purchase tickets.

“Fans should purchase their tickets as soon as possible to ensure they get the best seat selection and to ensure they will be able to get a ticket,” Brashears said.

Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Public Relations Director at South Boston Speedway.