Union passes way to Stagg Bowl

Coming into Saturday’s national semifinal contest against Ferrum, Union (N.Y.) was the epitome of a balanced offensive unit.
Statistically, they ran as well as they passed.
On Saturday, Union sophomore quarterback Brett Russ tipped the offensive scales in his favor as the Dutchmen rode his strong arm to a 37-21 triumph over a turnover-prone Ferrum club at Cy Dillon Stadium.
Russ, who had thrown for 2,201 yards prior to Saturday, added 290 more to his total on his 23 of 38 showing including touchdown strikes of 8 and 46 yards.
The only flaws in Russ’ performance were a slow start and three interceptions. Yet none of those thefts proved to be harmful for the visiting Dutchmen (13-0).
Union advances to this Saturday’s Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl where it faces Dayton (12-0-1), a 28-0 winner over St. John’s (Minn.) in the other national semifinal game.
It will be Union’s second trip to the national title game this decade—the Dutchmen lost to Augustana in 1983.
Should Union win the national championship, it would become the third straight East Region champion to win the title and the first unbeaten and untied titleholder since Augustana’s 1986 club which posted a 13-0 record.
Dayton last played for the national championship in 1987, losing to Wagner (N.Y.), 19-3.
The Flyers won their lone national championship in 1980 by dominating Ithaca (N.Y.), 63-0.
Ferrum (11-2) was attempting to become the first South Region champion to qualify for the Stagg Bowl since Salisbury (Md.) State’s 1986 club and the first South Region team to win a national title since West Georgia in 1982.
Also, the Panthers were out to erase the memories of last year’s 62-28 thrashing by Ithaca in the national semifinals.
Instead, the Panthers face the possibility that the eventual national champion could be the team to end their season for the second year in a row.
The Panthers waited for the wrong game to be victimized by turnovers, including 10 fumbles, four of which were lost, and two interceptions.
Although he tossed two touchdown passes, quarterback Phil Jones was responsible for eight of those fumbles. Also, he was sacked four times.
“We saved all of our mistakes for this game and we just didn’t play very well. We just didn’t make some things happen,’’ Ferrum head coach Hank Norton said. “I probably made some bad calls at some key times, and we just didn’t play like we’ve been playing. Whether we choked it out, I don’t know.
“We had a lot of opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of and we fumbled the ball so many times. We had a lot of trouble on our quarterback-center exchange and we haven’t had that all year,’’ Norton said.
“Our kids said that they (Union) were hitting the ball, but I don’t know if that was true. It could have been that the nose (guard) was offsides, but that’s just kids talking, so I have no idea what happened,’’ Norton said.
“We were tight and we had a couple of bad snaps that got us thinking about it. Chip (Alt) and I had that problem some last week (against Lycoming) and we pretty much shook it off and we didn’t expect it to happen again,’’ a somber Jones said afterwards in Ferrum’s dressing room. “It happened again this week, and I really don’t understand why it happened.
“We seemed not to have trouble with it today until the second half. Somebody was saying that they (Union) were touching the ball, but I don’t know if that’s true or not.’’
Despite the problems, Jones delivered a clutch pass to wide receiver Kevin Sherman, who made a juggling grab and raced past three Union defenders for a 62-yard touchdown to cut the Dutchmen’s lead to 23-21 in the final stanza.
That touchdown came 20 seconds after Russ found Alex Felipe, who had slipped behind a Ferrum defender for a 46-yard touchdown on a third and six call. The TD gave Union a seemingly comfortable, nine-point lead with 10:44 left.
After Sherman’s TD, Ferrum’s defense nearly forced Union tailback Ryan Mason to fumble. On the very next play, Russ found wide receiver Pat Aheram on a 48-yard pass play that nearly went for a TD.
Russ had called the same play in the first half, and had his receiver not dropped the ball, the play would have netted six earlier points.
Two pass completions later, Mason scored from one yard to increase Union’s lead to nine, 30-21. Later, Bill Smith put the finishing touches on the victory when he rambled eight yards for a touchdown after intercepting a Jones pass on a play in which the Panthers were called for illegal motion.
In the end, Union had turned a 7-7 game at halftime into a rout by outscoring Ferrum 27-7 in the fourth quarter.
“When we got it down to two points (23-21), I thought , without question, that we were going to take the ball game,’’ Norton said. “We had a lot of time to drive and score.
“But when the guy (Felipe) caught the long pass down there, it was a total turnaround. The game was pretty even until then. All we needed was the ball and a field goal. But, then we had to play catch-up.’’
“When he (Russ) hit that pass, it deflated everything. That was a big turning point if there ever was one. It was a pretty good ball game until the fourth quarter when we self-destructed. That’s how I saw it. We just self-destructed,’’ Norton said.
“We just hung in there and hung in there. We went into the game saying that if they (Ferrum) don’t have any real big plays, if they didn’t have a blocked punt for a touchdown or a reverse for a touchdown or a reverse pass for a touchdown, we’d be all right,’’ Union head coach Al Bagnoli said.
“We knew they (Ferrum) were going to move the ball, but we felt confident that we could move the ball, and we felt confident that we could contain them as well as you could contain them, especially with the type of athletes that they had.
Bagnoli admitted afterwards that he was surprised that the contest was tied at 7 at the half.
“I was pleasantly surprised because I didn’t think that we played real well defensively, even tough I think that was because Ferrum is very, very talented,’’ Bagnoli said. “It was probably a little of both, but I thought that if we could just weather the early attacks and weather the storm, we’d be all right.’’
Union tied the contest right before the half by executing its two-minute offense to perfection. In that drive, Russ found his passing rhythm. He was 5 of 5, including three completions to tight end Mario DiLoreto, who finished with 10 catches for 104 yards.
With 59 seconds left in the half, Mason bullied his way to paydirt from three yards.
“We have been very efficient in our two-minute offense that whole year,’’ Bagnoli said. “Thank God, because we spend a lot of time on it. We have the ability to throw the ball pretty well, and we just picked up on it at the right time.
“We made some clutch plays and at halftime, I felt real comfortable.
Yet what momentum the Dutchmen gained from that drive was neutralized at the start of the second half. After Ferrum’s defense forced Union to run three plays and punt, the Panthers appeared ready to come out of their offensive slumber.
Chris Warren and Freddie Stovall combined for seven yards to start the drive. On third and three, Greg Brooks made a tough grab of a Jones pass for a key first down. On the next play, Warren broke up the middle and got to the outside for a 42-yard touchdown.
“There were a lot of key moments, but our kids were able to keep their composure,’’ Bagnoli said.
Union’s next drive ended with Russ’ third interception as Ferrum’s Ryan Armstrong leaped high for the theft. Two plays later, Jones fumbled, which led a Union field goal that cut its deficit to 14-10.
Union took its first lead after Russ ignited his club by going to the air. With the Dutchman facing a second and 11 from the 50, Russ completed five passes in a row, the last going to Mark Callahan for an 8-yard TD and a 17-14 edge.
Ferrum made it 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Jones hit Mike Anderson for a 24-yard score. The turning point of the first half, though, may have been that Ferrum failed t score after moving the ball to the Union 6.
With a first and goal, Jones was dropped for a two-yard loss, fired an incomplete pass that sailed out of the end zone, and fumbled the ball away.
The Panthers moved the ball to the Union 27 on their second series. With a first down from the 33, Jones was sacked for a six-yard loss; however, he got 10 yards back on a second-down keeper.
Stovall got two yards on third down to bring up fourth and four. Warren failed to convert after Ferrum opted to try for the first down.
Union did not let Warren, who rushed for 159 yards, and Stovall, who collected 82, beat them. Ferrum, on the other hand, did not attempt a pass on first down the entire game.
“We had them in predictable down and distances,’’ Bagnoli said. “We were able to do some things just because they didn’t want to throw the ball in a predictable down and distance.
“They could throw the ball to hurt you. They did it last week (against Lycoming), but they don’t want to do it when there is a certain amount of predictability.’’
“We thought that if we got them in a third and 15 or a third and nine that our pass rush would cause them some problems,’’ Bagnoli said.
Russ, who looked to be more of a roll-out passer, was just as effective passing from the pocket too.
“Things started clicking for us on that last drive of the first half,’’ Russ said. “We went in at halftime and made a lot of adjustments and came out with some different patterns...and it paid off, it worked.
“They put a lot of man-to-man coverage on our wide outs so I was forced to stay in the pocket. We went to our tight end (DiLoreto) and he did a great job.’’
Norton concurred with that assessment.
“The quarterback (Russ) threw the ball well. We expected to have trouble when they threw underneath,’’ Norton said. “The hardest man to cover in football is the tight end. Ask the pros.
“(The tight end) is the one you throw to in the clutch. He’s the guy in the middle and he’s got the whole middle to run, and he (DiLoreto) played a great game.’’
For Warren, the contest came down to Ferrum’s turnovers and its inability to deliver the necessary knock-out punch.
“We had too many turnovers and you can’t win by turning it over like we did. We had our chances to knock them out of the game, but we made too many mistakes,’’ Warren said.
“(Union) played well and they shut us down,’’ Norton said. “Twenty-one points for us is like a shutout.’’
SCORING
UNION – 0/7/3/27 – 37
FERRUM – 7/0/7/7 -21
F—Anderson 24-yard pass from P. Jones (1:55, 1st); Mercer kick. 7-0
U—Mason 3-yard run (0:59 2nd); Godwin kick. 7-7
F—Warren 42-yard run (11:19, 3rd); Mercer kick. 14-7
U—Godwin 24-yard field goal (6:01, 3rd). 14-10
U—Callahan 8-yard pass from Russ (13:18, 4th). 14-17
U—Felipe 46-yard pass from Russ (10:44, 4th); kick failed. 14-23
F—Sherman 62-yard pass from P. Jones (10:24, 4th); Mercer kick. 21-23
U—Mason 1-yard run (8:29, 4th); Godwin kick. 21-30
U – Smith 8-yard interception return (4:07, 4th); Godwin kick. 21-37
TEAM STATS
F/U
First Downs 16/23
Rush Attempts-Yards 54-238/43-116
Passing (C-A-I) 7-16-2/23-38-3
Passing Yards 134/290
Total Offense 70-372/81-406
Fumbles-Lost 10-4/1-0
Punts-Average 4-38.2/7-31.4
Penalties-Yards 6-53/3-24
Possession Time 26:36/33:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ferrum – P. Jones 13 – (-26), Warren 17-159, Stovall 18-82, Studevant 1-1, Coles 3-5, Anderson 2-17. Union – Mason 21-61, Talamaque 13-37, Lombardoni 3-5, Felipe 2-5, Russ 2-5, Callahan 1-(-1), McLaughlin 1-4.
PASSING: Ferrum- P. Jones 7-15-2, 2TDs, 134 yards, Warren 0-1-0, 0. Union – Russ 23-38-3, 2TDs, 290 yards.
RECEIVING: Ferrum – Warren 2-25, Anderson 2-36, G. Brooks 2-11, Sherman 1-62. Union- DiLoreto 10-104, Callahan 4-52, Mason 3-7, Felipie 1-46, Aheram 1-48.
