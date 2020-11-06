Union passes way to Stagg Bowl

The Panthers moved the ball to the Union 27 on their second series. With a first down from the 33, Jones was sacked for a six-yard loss; however, he got 10 yards back on a second-down keeper.

Stovall got two yards on third down to bring up fourth and four. Warren failed to convert after Ferrum opted to try for the first down.

Union did not let Warren, who rushed for 159 yards, and Stovall, who collected 82, beat them. Ferrum, on the other hand, did not attempt a pass on first down the entire game.

“We had them in predictable down and distances,’’ Bagnoli said. “We were able to do some things just because they didn’t want to throw the ball in a predictable down and distance.

“They could throw the ball to hurt you. They did it last week (against Lycoming), but they don’t want to do it when there is a certain amount of predictability.’’

“We thought that if we got them in a third and 15 or a third and nine that our pass rush would cause them some problems,’’ Bagnoli said.

Russ, who looked to be more of a roll-out passer, was just as effective passing from the pocket too.