Virginia High School Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is selected

CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Virginia High School Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Virginia High School League (VHSL), has announced its Class of 2021 inductees.

The class includes an Olympic Gold Medalist, a two-time Super Bowl Champion and two of the greatest high school boys and girls basketball players in the history of the VHSL.

Cave Spring’s J.J. Redick and West Springfield’s Kara Lawson, Olympic Gold Medalist Allen Johnson, and Super Bowl Champion Mike Compton are four members of the new class.

Also, coaches Claire Le Blanc of Green Run, Princess Anne and Frank W. Cox high schools; Larry Parpart of Hermitage and Douglas S. Freeman high schools; Mike Webb of Courtland and Chancellor high schools and contributors Jon Almquist of Fairfax County Public Schools and Craig Wood of the VHSL are slated for induction.

The 32nd annual Hall of Fame enshrinement dinner is Sunday, Feb, 6, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online: https://gofan.co/app/events/493655.

The Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the heritage of outstanding achievements by students and adults in sports and activities within Virginia’s public high schools.

Athletes are eligible for consideration 10 years after completing their high school careers and are judged primarily for their achievements in interscholastic sports.

Coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement and are judged on the merits of their accomplishments at the high-school level.

Contributors have rendered significant services in other capacities, such as administration, academic activities, officiating, media, or sports medicine.

Upon the induction of the Class of 2021, the Hall of Fame's total membership will be 318.