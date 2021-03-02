Wasps begin abbreviated season with shutout of Panthers

The loss marks the first one for Adams as a head coach at Adams Stadium after three consecutive wins (2015, 2017 and 2019) over the Panthers while he was at the helm of Averett University's program.

"As head coach, it is my job to evaluate where we are, isolate our issues and get back to work.''

Adams is the fifth head coach to direct the Panthers against the Wasps; Hank Norton, Dave Davis, David Harper and Rob Grande are the others.

E&H has been guided by three head coaches since the beginning of the series - Lou Wacker, Don Montgomery and current sideline boss Curt Newsome.

Norton and Wacker, both deceased, are enshrined in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

Since last year's 0-2 start, E&H is 8-1 in its last nine games with three consecutive wins.

Ferrum (0-1, 0-1 in the ODAC) suffered its first shut-out loss since the 2000 season - E&H blanked the Panthers that year, 10-0.

Overstreet, a former prep star at Class 3 Staunton River in Moneta, has made two starts against Ferrum in the backfield and has accumulated 518 rushing yards on 66 carries with four touchdowns.