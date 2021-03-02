Wasps begin abbreviated season with shutout of Panthers

FERRUM - Sophomore running back Grayson Overstreet rushed for two, first-half touchdowns and 196 yards on 32 totes Friday as Emory & Henry College (E&H) shut out Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and long-time, instate, small-college football rival Ferrum College, 17-0, in the fifth annual Crooked Road Classic at W.B Adams Stadium.
E&H's victory is its third in a row in the Classic and its 25th in a 36-game series that dates to 1985, Ferrum's inaugural NCAA Division III football campaign.
Ferrum won the first two Crooked Road Classic games in 2016 (at home) and 2017 (road), but has since dropped three in a row in 2018 (home), 2019 (away) and this spring.
The rivalry between the two teams likely has one more game, but the two foes could meet for a second time at the end of this season in the ODAC's week No. 6 seed game at a site to be determined.
The fall 2021 contest, scheduled for the final week of the regular season will be the last one between the two teams because E&H is transitioning to scholarship competition in NCAA Division II.
Also, the Wasps' victory spoils Cleive Adams' debut as Ferrum's head football coach; he is the eighth head coach in the program's 65-year history dating to 1955.
"I learned a lot about my team...I can sum up (the game) in a couple of categories: missed opportunities, penalties and poor tackling at critical times, Adams said.
The loss marks the first one for Adams as a head coach at Adams Stadium after three consecutive wins (2015, 2017 and 2019) over the Panthers while he was at the helm of Averett University's program.
"As head coach, it is my job to evaluate where we are, isolate our issues and get back to work.''
Adams is the fifth head coach to direct the Panthers against the Wasps; Hank Norton, Dave Davis, David Harper and Rob Grande are the others.
E&H has been guided by three head coaches since the beginning of the series - Lou Wacker, Don Montgomery and current sideline boss Curt Newsome.
Norton and Wacker, both deceased, are enshrined in the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.
Since last year's 0-2 start, E&H is 8-1 in its last nine games with three consecutive wins.
Ferrum (0-1, 0-1 in the ODAC) suffered its first shut-out loss since the 2000 season - E&H blanked the Panthers that year, 10-0.
Overstreet, a former prep star at Class 3 Staunton River in Moneta, has made two starts against Ferrum in the backfield and has accumulated 518 rushing yards on 66 carries with four touchdowns.
As a senior at Staunton River, Overstreet set the Virginia High School League's record for career rushing yards, and he helped steer the Golden Eagles to a berth in the state semifinals where they were defeated on the home field by eventual state champion Heritage-Lynchburg.
Overstreet, a University of Richmond transfer, was responsible for 93.3% of the Wasps' rushing yards - as a team, E&H gained 210 yards on the ground.
Ironically, Overstreet also accounted for 93% percent of the Wasps' rushing total in last year's win when he gained 322 yards on 34 carries.
Overstreet broke a scoreless stalemate when he found the end zone from three yards with 4:04 remaining in the first quarter.
With 46 seconds left in the first half, Overstreet scored again to produce a 14-0 advantage.
The Wasps (1-0, 1-0 in the ODAC) closed the scoring with 5:30 left when kicker Zach Baber, who had converted two, earlier point-after-touchdown kicks, made a 29-yard field goal.
The Panthers made multiple trips into the red (scoring) zone, but those visits were stymied by the Wasps' defense and yielded no points.
E&H quarterback Hunter Taylor completed 9 of 27 passes for 101 yards.
Ferrum signal caller Titus Jones, who was making his second collegiate start, was 16 of 39 passing for 199 yards.
Christopher Anderson rushed for 26 yards on eight carries.
Jones' top target was receiver Tmahdae Penn, who caught five passes for 104 yards.
Defensively for the Wasps, Ivan Phillips registered eight tackles, four of which were solo stops and two were tackles for loss.
Defensively for the Panthers, Billy Higgins recorded 11 tackles, five of which were solo stops and two were tackles for loss, and Raymond Alexander collected nine tackles, three of which were for loss, and forced a fumble.
Ferrum was held to -5 yards rushing.
E&H held an advantage of almost 6 minutes in time of possession: 32:55 to 27:05
