Wasps win final match-up 41-23

EMORY - Emory & Henry College scored more than half of its points in the first half Saturday and bested Ferrum College, 41-23, in the 2021 season finale for both clubs at Fred Selfe Stadium.

Also, the contest was the sixth and final Crooked Road Classic, a series in which a traveling trophy is presented to the winner.

Ferrum (6-4) won the first two games in the set, played in 2016 and 2017, while Emory & Henry's most recent triumph was its fourth in a row (2018, 2019, spring 2021 (2020 season) and fall 2021).

Thus, the Wasps (6-4) keeps possession of the trophy in perpetuity.

The NCAA Division III series between the two rivals began in 1985, Ferrum's inaugural year in the four-year, non-scholarship classification and Saturday's match-up was the 37th since that year with Emory & Henry holding a 26-11 advantage.

With Emory & Henry's move to NCAA Division II scholarship level in all sports, the long-standing rivalry ends with Saturday's game.

The two teams have met 33 times as non-conference opponents, three times as Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes and once in postseason play (1987) since 1985.