Wasps win final match-up 41-23

EMORY - Emory & Henry College scored more than half of its points in the first half Saturday and bested Ferrum College, 41-23, in the 2021 season finale for both clubs at Fred Selfe Stadium.
Also, the contest was the sixth and final Crooked Road Classic, a series in which a traveling trophy is presented to the winner.
Ferrum (6-4) won the first two games in the set, played in 2016 and 2017, while Emory & Henry's most recent triumph was its fourth in a row (2018, 2019, spring 2021 (2020 season) and fall 2021).
Thus, the Wasps (6-4) keeps possession of the trophy in perpetuity.
The NCAA Division III series between the two rivals began in 1985, Ferrum's inaugural year in the four-year, non-scholarship classification and Saturday's match-up was the 37th since that year with Emory & Henry holding a 26-11 advantage.
With Emory & Henry's move to NCAA Division II scholarship level in all sports, the long-standing rivalry ends with Saturday's game.
The two teams have met 33 times as non-conference opponents, three times as Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes and once in postseason play (1987) since 1985.
Saturday, the Wasps led from wire-to-wire. The Panthers, who suffered their second straight loss and their fourth in a row in a season-finale, closed the deficit to three points twice in the first quarter and six points in the third period.
Trailing 23-17 in the third quarter, the Panthers surrendered 18 unanswered points before halting that surge by scoring its final points of the season on a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Titus Jones to Deven Gray to cap an eight-play, 73-yard drive that erased three minutes from the clock.
Jones, a senior, completed 14 of 30 passes for 169 yards and two TDs. He was intercepted once.
Jones' best completion covered 53 yards. He completed passes to five receivers.
Jones finishes the campaign with a single-season, program-record 2,442 passing yards, 58 shy of reaching the 2,500-yard milestone.
Jones broke the previous single-season program standard (1,858 yards) by 584 yards.
Also, Jones threw for a single-season, program-best 24 TDs.
Top receiver Tmahdae Penn finishes his season with a single-season, program-record 905 yards receiving - 16 more than the previous record holder (Mark Wells, 889 yards in 1986).
The Wasps took a 6-0 lead when Jermawn Ford caught a 37-yard scoring pass from Kyle Short two minutes into the game.
Seth Deaton's 35-yard field goal cut the Wasps' lead in half, 6-3, but they were able to answer at 8:37 when Ford caught a 15-yard TD strike from Short.
Ferrum responded with Joshua Ellerbe's 1-yard scoring run with 5:44 showing, then Emory & Henry ended a 30-point first quarter when former Bassett prep standout Devontae Jordan found the end zone with 40 seconds left to make the count 20-10.
Cameron Jones' 31-yard field goal accounted for the only points of the second stanza as the Wasps moved in front by 13 points.
In the third quarter, Ellerbe caught a 53-yard scoring toss from Jones to cut the gap to six points, 23-17, with 12:47 showing.
Emory & Henry produced its 18-point, verdict-rendering scoring surge on 17 plays.
Short threw his third TD pass - a 7-yard completion to Kashawn Cosey - followed by an 8-yard scoring dash by Jordan and a 25-yard field goal by Jones.
Short was 16 of 32 for 235 yards and three TDs, but was intercepted twice.
Jordan rushed for 182 yards on 36 totes.
Ford finished with 102 receiving yards.
Ellerbe carried 15 times for 112 yards and caught four passes for 74, both team-best totals.
Emory & Henry gained 452 offensive yards (235 passing, 217 rushing) to 260 (169 passing, 91 rushing) for Ferrum.
The Wasps held an advantage of more than 11 1/2 minutes (35:47 to 24:13) in time of possession.
Each team committed two turnovers.
Rah'Quan Payne (Ferrum), Avion Smith (Ferrum) and Zyquis Law (Emory & Henry each intercepted a pass.
Drew Hill and Billy Higgins each registered 11 tackles to pace the Panthers' defense. Hill had a sack.
Brent Butler led the Wasps' defense with 11 tackles.
NOTES: Ferrum finished in a tie for fourth in the ODAC with Shenandoah University, each with a 3-3 league record.
Ferrum was picked to finish sixth in the seven-team league in preseason.
Shenandoah prevented reigning champion Washington and Lee University from finishing unbeaten in conference play with a victory over the Generals Saturday.
Washington and Lee is the ODAC's lone representative in the Division III football playoffs; the Generals travel to Alliance, Ohio to play multi-time national champion Mount Union in Saturday's opening round.
