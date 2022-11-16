Western Branch ends Eagles' campaign for a second straight year

VIRGINIA BEACH - Western Branch scored 14 points each in the second and fourth quarters Thursday and defeated Franklin County, 28-14, in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region football playoffs.

With the win, Western Branch, the No. 4 seed in the eight-team tournament, advances to the semifinals.

The loss ends Franklin County's season and its football tenure in Class 6. Next fall, the Eagles begin play in Class 5.

All 42 points were tallied in the second and fourth frames as the Eagles scored a touchdown in each stanza.

Senior quarterback Eli Foutz ran for one TD and threw a scoring strike to junior tight end Haven Mullins.

Foutz was 11 of 24 for 122 yards. He completed three passes each to Mullins and Ian England, two each to Ryder Gardner and Jahylen Lee and one to David Kasey.

Lee rushed for 234 yards on 35 carries: a 6.7-yard average in his final high school football game.

The Eagles (6-5) finished with 22 first downs and 406 yards of offense on 71 plays from scrimmage and committed the game's lone turnover: a fumble.

The Eagles had one punt return for, two kick returns for 19 yards and Foutz punted once for 27 yards

Western Branch accumulated 10 first downs and 353 yards of offense on 38 plays from scrimmage.

Each team was penalized five times for 45 yards.

Azariah Smith totaled nine tackles for Franklin County's defense and Ke'Shaun Wright had 2 1/2 tackles for loss.

Franklin County's loss is its fifth in a row in postseason play and second in as many seasons to Western Branch.

The Eagles last won a postseason game in 2018 when they shut out Clover Hill, 14-0, in a quarterfinal-round game contested at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Franklin County's last four playoff setbacks are by 40 points.

JR Edwards, who completed his eighth year (2015-2022) in charge of the Eagles, has a 1-6 postseason record.