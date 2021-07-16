Willis makes successful transition to Late Model Stock Division

SOUTH BOSTON - It’s tough to make a major change in competition at mid-season, but that is what Danny Willis Jr. has done – and is doing successfully at South Boston Speedway (SBS).

Willis opened the season competing in the track's Limited Sportsman Division, garnering two top-five finishes and three top 10s in four starts.

Then, the four-time SBS series opted to move up to the Late Model Stock Car Division ranks.

“We had missed a couple of races,” Willis said.

“We had said we probably weren’t going to run a full season in Limited Sportsman. We had decided we would try to run some Late Model races later in the season and went ahead and made the move up.”

One of the factors involved in the decision was that Willis can use the 604-crate engine he used while competing in the Limited Sportsman in the Late Model Stock.

“I see a few people are running it (the 604-crate engine) in Late Model now and the engines are coming back to being competitive,” Willis said.

“We’re not in the points (chase) in the Limited Sportsman Division and have been struggling a little bit on the Limited side so we said we’ll set the car up for Late Model and try Late Model again.”