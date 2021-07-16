Willis makes successful transition to Late Model Stock Division

SOUTH BOSTON - It’s tough to make a major change in competition at mid-season, but that is what Danny Willis Jr. has done – and is doing successfully at South Boston Speedway (SBS).
Willis opened the season competing in the track's Limited Sportsman Division, garnering two top-five finishes and three top 10s in four starts.
Then, the four-time SBS series opted to move up to the Late Model Stock Car Division ranks.
“We had missed a couple of races,” Willis said.
“We had said we probably weren’t going to run a full season in Limited Sportsman. We had decided we would try to run some Late Model races later in the season and went ahead and made the move up.”
One of the factors involved in the decision was that Willis can use the 604-crate engine he used while competing in the Limited Sportsman in the Late Model Stock.
“I see a few people are running it (the 604-crate engine) in Late Model now and the engines are coming back to being competitive,” Willis said.
“We’re not in the points (chase) in the Limited Sportsman Division and have been struggling a little bit on the Limited side so we said we’ll set the car up for Late Model and try Late Model again.”
This is not the first time Willis has moved up to compete in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. He raced in the series in 2016, scoring his only win in the division that season and finishing sixth in the point standings.
Willis finished third in the point standings in 2017 and finished fifth in points in 2018. In 2019 Willis returned to competition in the Limited Sportsman Division and claimed six wins 14 top-five finishes and the championship.
Willis has seen a good measure of success since moving up to Late Model Stock competition a few weeks ago.
The South Boston resident has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 showings in three starts.
In the 200-lap race on July 3, Willis started 30th in the 37-car field and had a solid run, working his way through the field to finish on the lead lap in 17th place, a gain of 13 positions.
Willis said there is still a lot of work ahead.
“I really haven’t missed but one year, but the technology in racing never stops,” Willis said.
“Even though people weren’t racing at South Boston in 2020, people were racing elsewhere so the technology and improvements never stopped coming.
“On our budget and with the way we are, if we could get a top 10 finish on any night I would be tickled to death,” Willis said.
“I know we’re capable of winning races in Late Model. We’ve done it before. We’ve got to get our ducks in a row and things will have to work our way.”
Twin 75-lap races for the Late Model Stock Car competitors lheadline Saturday night’s Bojangles Night at the Races.
Also on the six-race card are features in the Limited Sportsman Division (50 laps) the Budweiser Pure Stock Division (twin 15 laps) and the Budweiser Hornets Division (15 laps).
Registration and pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Practice starts at 3:45 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race takes the green flag at 7 p.m.
Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Director of Public Relations at South Boston Speedway.