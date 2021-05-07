Woodward, Feikes win SML Triathlon

HUDDLESTON — Tyler Woodward of Naperville, Ill. captured top accolades in the men’s overall championship of the Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon, staged Saturday at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.

The annual event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 200 triathletes competed in the event which consisted of a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride from the park to Parkway Marina and back and a 5K run through the park.

Woodward, 27, completed the events in 1:03:10.8

Maggie Feikes, 25, of Elmhurst, Ill. won the women’s overall championship in 1:16.09.0.

Chris Roy, 51, of Blacksburg won the men’s masters in 1:07.19.3 and Christina Meyer, 49, of Charlottesville claimed victory in the women’s masters in 1:20:20.8.

Winning men’s age group titles were Lucas King of Rocky Mount (14 and younger, 2:04:23.8); Kyle Sennett of Lynchburg (15-19, 1:10:58.5); Malachi Lehman of Drexel Hill, Pa. (20-24, 1:15:56.2); Nate Michener of Roanoke (25-29, 1:07.59.9); and T.J. Kuczewski of Lynchburg (30-34, 1:127:25.9).