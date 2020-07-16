Wright to represent Eagles in Commonwealth Games

LYNCHBURG — Rising Franklin County senior Jared Wright is representing the Eagles baseball program in this weekend’s Commonwealth Games of Virginia All-Star baseball tournament at Liberty University.

Wright, a first baseman, is on the West squad, led by former William Byrd head baseball coach Rodney Spradlin.

Besides Franklin County, Lord Botetourt, Chatham, Turner Ashby, Halifax County, James River-Buchanan, Liberty Christian Academy, Jefferson Forest, Northside, Staunton River and Cave Spring have players on the West Roster.

Current William Byrd head coach Neil Zimmerman, a former standout player at Ferrum College, Randy Boone and Ryan Gilleland are the assistant coaches.

Round-robin play begins tonight at 6 with the West facing the Central All-Stars and at 8 with the North All-Stars playing the East All-Stars.

On Saturday, the Central takes on the North at 9:30 a.m., followed by match-ups between the West and the East, the East and the Central and the North and the West.

Medal play is Sunday with the bronze game (seed Nos. 3 and 4) at 9:30 a.m. Following an 11:30 a.m. lunch, the gold game (seed No. 1 and 2) is slated.

Each team has a battling practice session scheduled for today between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The opening ceremonies are at 5:45 p.m.

Senior Softball Games are Monday and Tuesday

SALEM — The Senior Softball Games, which feature area high school seniors who had their final prep campaigns canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are Monday and Tuesday at the Arnold R. Burton Complex in Salem.