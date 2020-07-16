Wright to represent Eagles in Commonwealth Games

LYNCHBURG — Rising Franklin County senior Jared Wright is representing the Eagles baseball program in this weekend’s Commonwealth Games of Virginia All-Star baseball tournament at Liberty University.
Wright, a first baseman, is on the West squad, led by former William Byrd head baseball coach Rodney Spradlin.
Besides Franklin County, Lord Botetourt, Chatham, Turner Ashby, Halifax County, James River-Buchanan, Liberty Christian Academy, Jefferson Forest, Northside, Staunton River and Cave Spring have players on the West Roster.
Current William Byrd head coach Neil Zimmerman, a former standout player at Ferrum College, Randy Boone and Ryan Gilleland are the assistant coaches.
Round-robin play begins tonight at 6 with the West facing the Central All-Stars and at 8 with the North All-Stars playing the East All-Stars.
On Saturday, the Central takes on the North at 9:30 a.m., followed by match-ups between the West and the East, the East and the Central and the North and the West.
Medal play is Sunday with the bronze game (seed Nos. 3 and 4) at 9:30 a.m. Following an 11:30 a.m. lunch, the gold game (seed No. 1 and 2) is slated.
Each team has a battling practice session scheduled for today between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The opening ceremonies are at 5:45 p.m.
Senior Softball Games are Monday and Tuesday
SALEM — The Senior Softball Games, which feature area high school seniors who had their final prep campaigns canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are Monday and Tuesday at the Arnold R. Burton Complex in Salem.
Two games are scheduled for each night with each game starting at 7 p.m.
A pre-game ceremony involving players and parents takes place at 5:45 p.m.
Forty-eight players representing 22 high schools have signed up to compete.
There are three fields at the Burton Complex.
Representing Franklin County’s softball program are seniors Katelyn Craghead, Breanna Weaver and Rachel Barnhart and head coach Bryan Forbes.
Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament is Saturday
TROUTVILLE — The 2020 Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.
The tournament, which benefits the Panthers’ football program, was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s “stay-at-home’’ order that has expired.
Lunch begins at noon, the tournament tees off at 1 p.m. with a shot-gun start.
Cost is $100 per player.
It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum Football and mailed to Ferrum College, attention Cleive Adams, 590 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum 24088.
There are four sponsorship levels available each with its own set of amenities: Hall of Fame ($5,000), Black Hat ($1,000), Varsity ($500) and Hole ($150).
These sponsorships help offset the cost of the tournament, food, beverages and apparel.
“It is my intention to grow this event into an annual reunion for all players before, during and after (Coach Norton’s) tenure at Ferrum,’’ said Adams, a Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers’ player and assistant coach.
Adams begins his first season as head coach in September.
Adams has announced that former NBA and Virginia Tech basketball star Dell Curry is the tournament’s special guest. Curry is Adams’ brother-in-law.
For information, call Adams, (540) 238-9553, or contact him by email: cadams@ferrum.edu.
Franklin County seeks nominations for third HOF class
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Sports Hall of Fame (HOF) Class of 2020.
Applications are available on line, in the high school’s athletic office or at the school division’s Central Office.
Completed packages are due by the end of July.
The school inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2018 and the second class in 2019.
Fifteen individuals, eight from the inaugural class and seven from the second class, are enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to athletics at FCHS.
A selection committee that includes FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley and Principal Jon Crutchfield will review the nominations and choose the inductees.
A nominee must have been a player, coach, administrator or contributor. The nominee should have made a worthy contribution to the success of the Eagles’ athletic program and should be a good representative of Franklin County athletics through his or her life with high moral and ethical standards.
Former athletes must be FCHS graduates and must be 10 years removed from high school to be eligible for nomination.
Inductees will receive an honorary plaque and commemorative coin.
The name of each Hall of Fame member is placed on a plaque that is on display in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The inductees are required to provide FCHS with memorabilia that will be displayed for one year from the date of induction.
The Westlake is the host course for the SML Invitational
HARDY — Registration is open for the Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament.
The one-day, 18-hole, stroke-play tournament is sponsored and staged annually by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC).
The tournament is slated for The Westlake Golf and Country Club, Friday, August 28.
The tournament was postponed from its earlier, original scheduled date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament is an excellent way to showcase companies, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients — all while enjoying a day of relaxation on one of the area’s finest golf courses,” SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley said.
Format is Captain’s Choice.
Lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m., followed by warm-up on the driving range and putting green before the 1 p.m. shot-gun start.
Prizes are to be presented to the top three teams and the winners of the men’s and women’s longest drive and closest to the pin contests following the conclusion of tournament play.
Finley said SMLRCC is working with management at The Westlake Golf and Country Club to follow the required Phase Three guidelines to ensure the safety of players, staff, and volunteers.
Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels starting at $125 on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to serving as great opportunity to spotlight a business and feature products and services, certain sponsorship levels include entry fees for players.
For more information or to sign up, log on to www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament or contact Cheryl Ward, events director, (540) 721-1203 or cward@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
South Boston Speedway sets practice for July 24
SOUTH BOSTON — South Boston Speedway (SBS) officials, continuing with plans to host a 2020 season, have scheduled an open practice for Friday, July 24.
The open practice will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is open to drivers and teams in the Late Model Stock Car, Limited Sportsman, Pure Stock and Hornets division.
“While we have not been able to host any racing events this season, we still hope to be able to have a 2020 season,” said SBS General Manager Cathy Rice.
“The open practice on July 24 will give drivers and teams in our four racing divisions an opportunity to get some time on the track to do some testing and prepare for when we are able to start hosting racing events.”
SBS officials said even though some of the restrictions in Virginia’s re-opening plan have been eased, the track cannot hold racing events.
“While the Commonwealth of Virginia has moved into Phase 3 of its Forward Virginia state re-opening plan and some restrictions have been lifted, restrictions that remain in place do not make it feasible to hold our regular racing events,” Rice said.
“Our staff at South Boston Speedway is continuing to move forward in preparing for the start of racing, and South Boston Speedway is committed to having a 2020 racing season.
When state officials lift restrictions enough to make it feasible for us to hold our regular racing events we will return to racing.”
In the meantime, SBS remains open for testing with the procedures that are in place.
SBS’s main office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the speedway is operating under Virginia, Halifax County and CDC regulations and guidelines.
Rice said she and the speedway staff deeply appreciate the support the track has received from fans, sponsors, race teams, drivers and the community.
“We thank everyone for your continued support of South Boston Speedway,” Rice said. “We want everyone to know that we sincerely have missed seeing you and that we hope we can start our racing season.” soon.”
