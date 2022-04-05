Yellow Jackets blank Panthers twice

ASHLAND—Randolph-Macon College, ranked No. 6 nationally, kept Ferrum College off the scoreboard for 13 innings Saturday and swept the Panthers in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader, 1-0, 3-0.

The Yellow Jackets (20-3, 5-1 ODAC) moves into first place in the league standings with the sweep and shares the top spot with Bridgewater College and the University of Lynchburg.

The Panthers (14-8, 4-2 ODAC) fell from the top spot with the setbacks.

In the first game, Randolph-Macon’s Olivia Owens led off the fifth inning with a single, then the sophomore stole second and third. She crossed the plate on a squeeze by Sami Davidson.

Starting pitcher Gracie Ellis (11-2), a freshman, struck out 17 in a complete-game shutout. She allowed four hits.

Three times she struck out the side and she fanned multiple Panthers hitters in each frame.

Ferrum starter Lyndsey Sears (9-4) tossed a complete-game, two-hitter in defeat.

Of the Panthers’ four hits, one was a double by Breanna Weaver (Franklin County), the game’s lone extra-base hit.

The Yellow Jackets committed the game’s lone error.

In the second game, Randolph-Macon outhit Ferrum, 7-3, and the Yellow Jackets committed the game’s lone defensive miscue.

Ellis worked in relief in the fifth inning and struck out three to earn a save. She allowed one hit.

Rilee Baughan tossed four innings and permitted two hits for the win.

Randolph-Macon scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings.

Ellie Barton and Amanda Lanyon each collected two hits and Natalie Robinson, Olivia Owens and Sierra Livingston each had one hit.

Sears, Kassie Widner and Carly Nelson each recorded a hit for the Panthers.

Ellis has struck out 123 batters in 15 appearances. She ranks third nationally in NCAA Division III softball.