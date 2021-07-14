Youth cheer clinic is July 26-27

Franklin County Eagles varsity and junior varsity cheer squads are hosting and conducting a youth clinic Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27 at the high school.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.

Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts, jumps and more.

Each participant receives a prize for attending.

Parents or guardians must sign a permission form prior to the start of the clinic.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, 483-5332, or email Eagles head coach Marsha Lopez: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .

Willow Creek winners are cited

The duo of Jay Prillaman and Marty Anderson captured top first-flight honors in Saturday’s Red/White/Blue golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club.

Second-place in the flight went to the team of Steve Keener and Matt Thurman.

There was a tie for first place in the second flight between the tandems of Chris Stone and Steve Holley and Jerome Reynolds and Gary Thomas.