Youth cheer clinic is set for July

The 2022 Franklin County High School Eagle Youth Cheerleading Clinic is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the high school.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.

Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts and jumps from the Franklin County Eagle Cheerleading squads, and each participant will receive a spirit item for attending.

Parents and guardians must sign a permission form for their children to attend prior to the start of the clinic.

For information, call (540) 483-5332 or email Franklin County head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .

Davis, Cooper

are nominated for

B’Nai B’rith awardsFranklin County graduates Elijah Davis and Kylie Cooper, both of whom were student-athletes during the 2021-2022 school, are the high school’s B’Nai B’rith award nominees.

Davis served as team captain of the football team and earned All-Blue Ridge District accolades as an offensive lineman. Also, he was a two-year letter winner in baseball.

Davis has made a non-binding verbal commitment to continue his football career at NCAA Division III Ferrum College this fall.

Among Davis’ community activities were his involvement with the FCHS football and baseball mentor/trainer programs, Reading Across America and the FCHS Backpack program.

Also, he volunteers with the Cool Branch Rescue Squad and is a Forrest Hill Christian Chuck Vacation Bible School leader.

Cooper won Class 6 state outdoor track and field championships in the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs, a Class 6 state indoor track and field title in the 1,600-meter run and was a two-time state runner-up in the 1,000-meter run.

A Virginia Tech commit, Cooper holds Franklin County program records in four events.

Also, she has attained the No. 1 ranking in Virginia in the 800-meter run.

Cooper volunteers with the Franklin County/Smith Mountain Lake YMCA. the Franklin County Humane Society. Franklin Heath and Rehab Center, the American Red Cross, Franklin County Family Resource Center and the Roanoke Rescue Mission.

The awards were presented Monday night to Carly Wilkes of Glenvar and James Beasley of Patrick Henry.

Micah Jones of William Fleming won the Artie Levin Personal Life Award.

These awards are presented by the Roanoke Jewish Federation.

Chitwood is named to Randolph-Macon postASHLAND – Taylor Chitwood has been named Director of Athletic Communications at Randolph-Macon College.

Most recently, Chitwood served as Associate Director of Athletic Communications at Charleston Southern University. He served as the primary contact for men’s basketball, baseball, volleyball and women’s tennis.

Chitwood has worked previously in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) of which Randolph-Macon is a member.

He graduated from Ferrum College in 2020 with a degree in health and human performance and served as in the sports information department as an undergraduate.

Following graduation, Chitwood served as Ferrum’s Assistant Sports Information Director and Coordinator of Campus Livestream Events.

Chitwood handled normal sports information duties along with coordinating all virtual ceremonies, including 2020 Convocation and the Veteran’s Day program.

Chitwood started a weekly segment with Ferrum’s president, and put together a virtual open house for prospective student-athletes.

During the summers of 2018 and 2019, Chitwood served as interim General Manager of the Morehead City Marlins of the Coastal Plain League.

Chitwood oversaw the day-to-day operations of the Marlins, leading the organization to back-to-back league titles. They were the first two for the Marlins in league history.

Chitwood takes over for Phil Stanton, who will transition to a part-time role in the athletic communications department.

Showcase camp

is scheduled

for June 29FERRUM—Ferrum College’s baseball staff is conducting a summer showcase camp of Wednesday, June 29 at W.B. Adams Field.

Players from graduating classes in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 can attend.

The camp features a pro-style workout during the first half of the day and conclude with a game.

Players will be timed in the 60-yard dash and be evaluated fielding ground balls, catching fly balls, bullpen work (pitchers), etc.

On-field batting practice will be conducted.

Lunch will not be provided.

The camp’s morning session breaks at noon for an hour and during that period, campers can either eat a lunch that they bring or leave to get food and come back.

Wrestling benefit golf tournament is June 18Franklin County’s wrestling program is staging a benefit golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club, Saturday, June 18.

On-site registration is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Shot-gun start is 8 a.m.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Fee is $280 per team.

Fee includes mulligan and red tee.

Refreshments and snacks are provided all day.

A meal and an awards ceremony follow the completion of play.

Awards will be presented for first, second, third and last place and to the winners of the Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive contests.

This tournament benefits the wrestling teams at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School with the purchase of new equipment and to offset travel costs to tournaments throughout the year.

It is asked that checks be made payable to IEE Wrestling Club, P.O. Box 313, Rocky Mount (Va.), 24151.

Receipts are available upon request.

For information, call Chuck Hazelwood, (540) 488-2727 or head coach David Ferguson, (540) 420-1536, or contact by email: Ieewrestlingbooster@gmail.com .

Bowling tournament is slated for June 24Rocky Mount Fire Department Auxiliary is staging a bowling tournament Friday, June 24.

The Rocky Mount Bowling Center is hosting the tournament from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Twenty-four four-player teams are needed.

Cost is $100 a team and includes three games and shoe rental.

There will be no refunds.

Concessions will be available for purchase, no outside food or drinks are permitted.

First, second and third-place prizes will be awarded.

Drawings for door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be held.

Donations are welcome.

To sign up a team, call Laurie Shipman, (540)-493-5597.

Brick fundraising campaign continuesFranklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.

Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .

The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.

For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.

HOF nominations are being acceptedFranklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.