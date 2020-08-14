Trinity Packaging Corporation to expand Rocky Mount operations

10 years ago
Trinity Packaging Corporation, a manufacturer of food service and industrial plastic bag products, will make a multi-million dollar investment in an additional facility in Rocky Mount that will create 25 new jobs over the next 36 months and retain 75 existing full-time positions.
The company has purchased the former Erath Veneer building, which is adjacent to the facility Trinity has operated since 2002 in the Franklin County-Rocky Mount Industrial Park, according to Dan Mills, Trinity’s vice president of operations. The company’s investment will include the building purchase, new equipment and expanded infrastructure.
Franklin County and Virginia successfully competed against Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin for this expansion.
“Our people are our greatest asset and the work ethic of people in the Rocky Mount area is outstanding,” Mills said. “We were very pleased with the responsiveness of officials from Franklin County, the Town of Rocky Mount, the Roanoke Regional Partnership and the Commonwealth of Virginia as they worked to help us make the expansion happen here.”
“Trinity Packaging’s success with its Rocky Mount facility helped drive the decision to expand here,” said Charles Wagner, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. “In these tough economic times, adding jobs has never been more important. But Trinity Packaging’s decision is also a testament to the excellent business climate in Franklin County and the Commonwealth.”
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell made the expansion announcement Tuesday.
