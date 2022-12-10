This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
