This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.