Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.