Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
