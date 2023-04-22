Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
