Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We w…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today'…